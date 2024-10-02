Cassper Nyovest's wife, Pulane Phoolo, revealed that the rapper pursued her since she was in grade 7, sparking social media backlash

Cassper trended after his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, accused him of cheating and marrying Pulane while their son Khotso battled cancer

Fans criticised Pulane harshly, with many accusing her of knowing about the cheating and supporting Cassper's actions

Cassper Nyovest's wife, Pulane Phoolo, has made a shocking revelation about their relationship. She hinted that the rapper had pursued her since she was in grade 7.

Cassper Nyovest’s wife, Pulane, has revealed that he pursued her for years. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest's wife makes shocking revelation about the star

Cassper Nyovest found himself trending on social media following his baby mama Thobeka Majozi's shocking revelation about how the star cheated and married someone else while their son Khotso battled cancer in the hospital.

Social media users flooded Cassper's wife Pulane's page after Thobeka's post. An X user with the handle @sanelenkosixx shared screenshots of posts from the page revealing that Mufasa pursued her for years before they started dating and eventually tied the knot.

Take a look at the post below:

Fans roast Cassper Nyovest's wife

Social media users didn't have nice things to say about Pulane Phoolo. Many blasted her for snatching the rapper from Bexx.

@Lush_Beauty1 said:

"I feel so sorry for her if she thinks she has secured him. Imagine being proud of a man who cheated on his baby mama while his child was in hospital."

@mo_sotho__ wrote:

"Oh she’s dark dark."

@Bubbl3s_N added:

"On and Off even when he was dating the mother of his child and baby got sick?? What an evil woman. She definitely knew everything, but imini iyeza nakubo yena noMyeni wakhe."

@_ShaunKeyz added:

"To be honest, I really never liked Cassper like that but from today? I have zero respect for him."

SA reacts to Cassper Nyovest cheating on baby mama Thobeka Majozi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that shock couldn't begin to describe Mzansi's reaction to the new details of Cassper Nyovest's cheating scandal.

As she celebrates her birthday, Thobeka Majozi said she was filled with gratitude to God for saving her and her son, Khotso.

