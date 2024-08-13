The controversial Ntsiki Mazwai was at it again as she sparked controversy on social media regarding the late Connie Chiume

Mazwai shared a tweet on her Twitter (X) where she questioned the late actress's nationality

The poet's post on social media divided many netizens and sparked a debate among them

Ntsiki Mazwai talked about Connie Chiume's nationality. Image: @conniechiume, @iamntsikimazwai

Source: Instagram

Once again, Ntsiki Mazwai didn't hold back as she caused a division on social media with her comment regarding the late Connie Chiume.

Ntsiki Mazwai sparks controversy about Connie Chiume's nationality

The controversial poet and activist Nontsikelelo Mazwai sparked a fierce online debate regarding the late actress Connie Chiume's nationality. This was after Labogang Mashile ruffled feathers after she commented about the star, which angered many.

Mazwai shared a tweet on her page responding to a post asking if she knew the two entertainment giants who passed on recently. She replied by questioning Chiume's nationality.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She said:

"Was mama Connie South African?"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Ntsiki's comment

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to Ntsiki's statement:

@lesmorgp wrote:

"Yes she was. One of her parents was South African. Lets also not forget the contribution Malawians made to this nation."

@umtapi said:

"Connie's mother was South African and her father was Malawian. She identified herself as a South African. Your version of pan-Africanism is skewed in favour of illegal immigrants who perpetuate crime in this country."

@rikhotsomuzric responded:

"Sometimes it's good to keep the dead out of clout."

@UbuntuUnifier reacted:

"You're part of the problem. You fuel the toxicity on this app."

@TrickyRedDevs commented:

"You said you are leaving yesterday. Now you are back to annoying us."

@jeffvj2012 said:

"Nontsikelelo, please give us a break; we can't discuss this for so long. No, man, man up. Give us a new topic or something to talk about, not this who was South African or who is not."

Mzansi celebrities pay tribute to late actress Connie Chiume

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that following the tragic news of Connie Chiume's death, Mzansi celebrities bid farewell to the veteran actress with heartfelt tribute messages on social media.

It was a sad day for South Africa when the nation learned of the tragic passing of veteran actress Connie Chiume, who sadly lost her life in hospital after recently celebrating her 72nd birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News