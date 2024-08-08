Actress Connie Chiume's son Nongelo Chiume penned a powerful tribute to his late mother

The star shared a heartfelt message regarding his mother on his Instagram page recently

Many fans and followers of Nongelo flooded his comment section with heartwarming messages

Many netizens and celebrities paid tribute to the late veteran actress Connie Chiume, who died on 6 August.

Connie Chiume's son Nongelo pens tribute to his mom

The news of the late legendary actress Connie Chiume's passing devastated many netizens and celebrities on social media.

Recently, the star's son, Nongelo Chiume, took to his Instagram page to pay tribute to his mother, who died in hospital at 72 on Tuesday, 6 August 2024. He posted a picture of himself posing with his mother and wrote:

"Mama You’ll always be my love. Thank you & farewell you’ll forever be missed. An icon and gentle gent that touched many lives in South Africa and abroad we shall continue you’re Beautiful and powerful Legacy."

Netizens shower Nongelo with love

Shortly after he shared his powerful tribute on social media, many of his followers flooded the comment section:

Actress Lerato Mvelase said:

"May God guide and lead you always."

mpumie_siwela wrote:

"Condolences to you and the family. She always spoke so fondly of you. Rest easy Mama Connie. You have run your race."

iaminkosazana commented:

"Condolences to you and your family. May God be with you."

amandatheraconteur responded:

"You are in our prayers. Our deepest condolences for your loss. You have gained a very beautiful angel."

kefiloe.molefe.1 replied:

"My sincere condolences to you and your family, Nongelo."

zola_hashatsi mentioned:

"You been on my mind the whole week, love and Light my brother."

