Social media is buzzing after news of Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina allegedly attempting to end her life circulated

A Twitter (X) user shared online that the 23-year-old "attempted" to commit suicide after she withdrew from the Miss SA competition

Many netizens flooded the comment section to share their reactions to Chidimma allegedly attempting to end her life for a pageant

Chidimma reportedly tried to end her life.

Source: Instagram

The former Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina shocked many netizens with her alleged recent stunt.

Chidimma allegedly attempts to commit suicide

Social media has been chaotic since the start of Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's saga of her being part of the pageant.

The 23-year-old model and student recently made headlines once again with reports of her allegedly attempting to commit suicide after she withdrew from the Miss SA competition.

@IgboHistoFacts posted about the star 'attempting' to end her life because of the constant bullying she faced on Twitter (X).

The post reads:

"It has been reported that Chidimma Onwe Adetshina made a desperate attempt to end her life. This was as a result of both online and offline bully about her participation in the just concluded Miss South Africa 2024."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Chidimma 'attempting' to end her life

Many netizens reacted to the model allegedly attempting to end her life because of the cyberbullying. See some of the comments below:

@Miz_Ruraltarain wrote:

"Victim Chichiboya looking for our sympathy while some black South African girl had to survive 23 years without identity. Whatever makes her think she is special... that you can steal someone's life and continue."

@iamauxigen responded:

"This phase shall pass and she will come back stronger. I guess those South Africans who drove her to this point are really partying and having all the fun now."

@blochief replied:

"If this is true, that means she is not seeing the opportunity in this fame. It's unfortunate."

@Kaycee4realz commented:

"Chidimma these are trying moments for you and all your loved ones. You're not ALONE. Never ever give up. Your future is brighter and would be strumming. Believe me, you will be celebrated."

@CuriousCourtnie mentioned:

"She needs to leave that country."

@nicksta_napo replied:

"Shame poor Nigerian girl."

@okjabu said:

"I blame her mother, why put your child through such."

Home Affairs finds evidence that Chidimma’s mother likely committed identity fraud

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that social media has erupted regarding Miss SA finalist Chidimma's identity as the Department of Home Affairs shared their evidence and findings regarding her and her mother.

The Department of Home Affairs turned social media upside down on Wednesday, 7 August 2024, after revealing that they had found crucial evidence regarding Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's mother's identity.

