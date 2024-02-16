DBN Gogo has made headlines once again with a video of her showing sneakers she had bought for her ex-lover Focalistic and musician Pabi Cooper

The video was posted on social media by the controversial blogger Musa Khawula on his page

Many netizens flooded the comment section and shared that one shouldn't buy a man shoes as he will leave you

DBN Gogo showed sneakers she bought for her ex, Focalistic and Pabi Cooper. Image: @dbngogo, @pabicooper

Source: Instagram

Amapiano princess DBN Gogo has trended once again after a video of herself was shared on social media by the controversial blogger Musa Khawula which went viral.

Video of DBN Gogo showing off sneakers bought for Foca trends

A video of the Khuza Gogo hitmaker showing off the sneakers she bought for her then-boyfriend Focalist and also musician Pabi Cooper went viral on social media. This was after the star trended online when rumours of her allegedly dating the Adulting actor Luthando BU Mthembu circulated on social media.

The controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared DBN Gogo's clip on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"DBN Gogo shows off sneakers she had purchased for her then boyfriend Focalistic. She had planned on gifting the sneakers to Focalistic but he cheated on her with Pabi Cooper."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to DBN Gogo's video

Many netizens reacted to the trending video in the comment section:

@Sphe____ asked:

"When we get chance can we meet and discuss how we can proceed with our lives without umjolo?"

@Kgopotso_Pule wrote:

"Lol buying shoes for your bf/gf is one thing you shouldn’t do because then things like this happen. They leave the relationship Johnny Walker style."

@TheRealMotase shared:

"Mjolo ke fokhon."

@Glow_glou said:

"Indoda ayithengelwa izicathulo ihamba ingabheki emuva."

@MbaliNk09783585 responded:

"Haibo she must sell them or take them back Kanti why is she keeping them?thats a lot of money."

@motsepe_rems replied:

"She can still return em if they are still in the boxes mos."

@Refiloe_MS commented:

"First mistake was buying that man his first pair. You don't do that."

@Sihle_ZA_ mentioned:

"If you buy shoes or wheels for someone, don't expect them to stay."

DBN Gogo lives it up in Miami

In a previous report from Briefly News, DBN Gogo shared a clip showing the amazing time she had in Miami.

The Khuza Gogo hitmaker celebrated her 30th birthday while she was booked in AfroNation 2023.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News