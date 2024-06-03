DJ Fresh recently showed off his thigh tattoos in a saucy selfie and got himself roasted online

The Big Dawg is known for his body art, which he often shows off, but netizens think he went a bit too far with his latest snap

Mzansi dragged Fresh's photo, claiming it was inappropriate and gave off indirect "gay vibes"

DJ Fresh was roasted after flaunting his thigh tattoos. Images: djfreshsa

DJ Fresh couldn't help but flaunt his tattoos while out working in the tropical Ibiza. The famous broadcaster's thigh tats were roasted by netizens who thought he was being too much.

DJ Fresh shows off thigh tattoos

DJ Fresh recently escaped winter in South Ah to enjoy the warm weather in Ibiza and, of course, less clothing.

Taking to his Instagram page, the What a Week host has been living in shorts and short-sleeve shorts, an opportunity to flaunt his impressive body art that has become a distinguishing factor about him.

The DJ took an angled selfie where he got to show off his arm and thigh tattoos while also smiling for the camera. Fresh said he was considering visiting his tattoo artist to finish off his thigh tat:

"The moment I realised I need to head back to Cape Town so @manuelagray can finish the thigh tattoo we started!"

Mzansi reacts to DJ Fresh's tattoo

Netizens questioned Fresh's sexuality, and others brought up his supposed association with Diddy:

fulumatodzi said:

"Please come out."

Marikie_ZA was worried:

"I know a mid-life crisis when I see one. This man is a baddie at 50."

g_mapaya wrote:

"Everything will be exposed in 2024."

PapaaMama_Bona was astonished:

"Nah. What is the Big Dawg doing?"

RakakiTrevor_ trolled DJ Fresh:

"After attending P Diddy's private parties."

Msigi_Emotion posted:

"Now I understand why he divorced."

