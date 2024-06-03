DJ Fresh Shows Off Thigh Tattoos in Latest Selfie and Gets Roasted by Netizens: “A Baddie at 50”
- DJ Fresh recently showed off his thigh tattoos in a saucy selfie and got himself roasted online
- The Big Dawg is known for his body art, which he often shows off, but netizens think he went a bit too far with his latest snap
- Mzansi dragged Fresh's photo, claiming it was inappropriate and gave off indirect "gay vibes"
DJ Fresh couldn't help but flaunt his tattoos while out working in the tropical Ibiza. The famous broadcaster's thigh tats were roasted by netizens who thought he was being too much.
DJ Fresh shows off thigh tattoos
DJ Fresh recently escaped winter in South Ah to enjoy the warm weather in Ibiza and, of course, less clothing.
Taking to his Instagram page, the What a Week host has been living in shorts and short-sleeve shorts, an opportunity to flaunt his impressive body art that has become a distinguishing factor about him.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The DJ took an angled selfie where he got to show off his arm and thigh tattoos while also smiling for the camera. Fresh said he was considering visiting his tattoo artist to finish off his thigh tat:
"The moment I realised I need to head back to Cape Town so @manuelagray can finish the thigh tattoo we started!"
Mzansi reacts to DJ Fresh's tattoo
Netizens questioned Fresh's sexuality, and others brought up his supposed association with Diddy:
fulumatodzi said:
"Please come out."
Marikie_ZA was worried:
"I know a mid-life crisis when I see one. This man is a baddie at 50."
g_mapaya wrote:
"Everything will be exposed in 2024."
PapaaMama_Bona was astonished:
"Nah. What is the Big Dawg doing?"
RakakiTrevor_ trolled DJ Fresh:
"After attending P Diddy's private parties."
Msigi_Emotion posted:
"Now I understand why he divorced."
DJ Fresh admits to crushing on Zonke Dikana
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared DJ Fresh's admission to having a crush on Zonke Dikana.
Not only did the broadcaster confess to having the hearts for the Feelings singer, but he also expressed his desire to marry her one day.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za