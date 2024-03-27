DJ Fresh made headlines on social media amid American rapper Diddy's saga

An old picture of the South African star posing with Diddy at one of his parties in Miami resurfaced online

The picture of the stars caused a stir amongst many netizens as some speculated that DJ Fresh knows something about Diddy's parties

DJ Fresh and Diddy's old picture resurfaced on social media. Image: @djfreshsa

The heat has just gotten hotter for all the celebs and people who have associated themselves with the American rapper and businessman Diddy as many images are resurfacing on social media.

Old picture of DJ Fresh and Diddy resurfaces online

Social media has been buzzing recently after the whole saga of Sean 'Diddy' Combs's houses got raided by the federal authorities in connection with a s*x trafficking investigation.

Not so long ago, South African DJ and entrepreneur DJ Fresh also trended on social media after an old picture of himself, with Diddy alongside DJ Euphonik and Maxwell Fistaz, resurfaced on Twitter after many netizens pulled it out from his social media timeline.

The picture of them was posted by DJ Fresh himself on his Twitter (X) page in 2017 while they were at one of Diddy's parties in Miami and captioned it:

"Ain't no party like a @Diddy party!! #Miami #Ultra #AnotherFreshNight."

See the post below:

DJ Fresh's old picture with Diddy causes a stir online

Shortly after many netizens pulled out the old image of the two stars from his 2017 timeline, it caused a stir, and many netizens speculated that DJ Fresh might know something about Diddy. See some of the comments below:

@Nthatii__m questioned:

"What do they say about birds of a feather?"

@Lunathii_Drops wrote:

"Malume Fresh, tell us more."

@_WiseySA said:

"I’m not surprised Fresh painted his nails."

@VendaNgaDecembe asked:

"Do these SA celebrities even understand the dark side of Hollywood and it's superstars?"

@Mzima_Lumkile asked:

"Black Coffee, Dj Fresh, Euphonic who else got Diddied?"

@Cathy_Koketso responded:

"Fresh knows alot."

@steff_tefo commented:

"The year of revelations."

DJ Shimza gets trolled over photo with Diddy

In a previous report, Briefly News caught online reactions to South African disk jockey, Shimza's reaction after being dragged for posing for a photo with Diddy at a party.

This follows the claims made by 50 Cent about why he never attends the music mogul's private events:

"It’s uncomfortable. I think I belong in the girls' bathroom when stuff like that is going on.”

