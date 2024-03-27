Mzansi made fun of Nasty C being followed by Diddy in light of the music mogul's trouble with the law

Nasty announced that Diddy follows him on Instagram and was grateful for the recognition

But netizens joked that the rapper may have gotten more than just a follow from Diddy

Mzansi joked about Nasty C announcing that Diddy was following him on Instagram. Images: Instagram/ nasty_csa and Dave Benett/Getty Images for TAO Group Hospitality

Peeps are trolling Nasty C after his old tweet resurfaced when he bragged about being followed by Diddy. Following the former Revolt TV chairman's trouble with the law, netizens couldn't help but joke about Nasty's excitement about being followed by him.

Nasty C reveals Diddy follows him

Back in 2016, Nasty C revealed that he was followed by Bad Boy Entertainment founder, Diddy. This was just months before Nasty had released his debut album, Bad Hair and solidified his place in the South African hip hop landscape.

Taking to his Twitter (X), Nasty was stunned after finding out that Diddy follows him on Instagram:

"I just saw that Diddy follows me on IG. Crazy."

Mzansi reacts to Nasty C tweet amid Diddy drama

Of course, netizens flooded Nasty's comments with jokes nearly eight years later about his possible connection to Diddy in light of the rapper's dirty laundry being aired:

krugersville said:

"Not my GOAT. He was almost a victim."

mr_mbathaa wrote:

"Diddy was scouting young talent."

_Sikhau asked:

"Did he get invited to the party too? It's a lot!"

StrAightMARVIN posted:

"No wonder he’s been blowing up."

khanyisi_le was stunned:

"Not my GOAT. And he was only 17 that time."

Thapz__ said:

"No one can hide from Twitter investigators."

BSim0 was shocked:

"Yho! Diddy is a nightmare, even you too?"

TheWeekdaeZA asked:

"Is there something you wanna tell us, Nasty?"

Diddy's private jet leaves the USA

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the reports that Diddy's private jet had left the USA just before federal investigators kicked in the door and raided his homes.

Though it's still unknown whether he was on board when the plane took off, many speculate that Diddy may be running from the feds.

