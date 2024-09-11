Heavy K recently teased a new song with Sir Trill titled Nawe just days ahead of its release

The Drum Boss had fans excited to hear Sir Trill in a new song, and they praised him for putting him on

Meanwhile, others brought up the trending royalties debate and hoped Trill would benefit from the new music

Heavy K is gearing up for the release of his upcoming song with Sir Trill, and fans have already declared it a hit.

Heavy K features Sir Trill in new song

Months after Sir Trill dropped a bombshell about being exploited in the music industry, the singer is finally ready to make new music again.

Having recently announced his collaboration with Heavy K, the Drum Boss has officially given fans a taste of what to expect in their upcoming single, Nawe, featuring ilovelethu, who worked with them on Kunini Ngzama.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, Heavy K previewed the song in his studio, where Trill can be seen singing behind the mic. Nawe officially drops on Friday, 13 September 2024:

Mzansi reacts to Heavy K's new song

Netizens are feeling the collaboration and showed love to Heavy K for acknowledging Sir Trill:

ronzoctober was happy:

"Love this for Sir Trill. I honestly hope it’s a banger that tops the charts."

alferzw said:

"This is a banger!"

BTembe37 was impressed:

"Nah, these guys are talented, man."

primy_thompson wrote:

"No drama, just hard-working dudes."

Meanwhile, others are still stuck on DJ Maphorisa's exploitation allegations after Trill called him out:

ChrisExcel102 was impressed:

"My goat is saving all these boys who were scammed."

KabeloMohlah02 said:

"The only man who is not afraid of Phori is bringing Sir Trill back into the game."

ThabangFortun12 posted:

"On behalf of all South Africans, we hope there's a contract in place."

CastleLarger wrote:

"That industry blocker is not going to be happy about this."

Samthing Soweto calls out DJ Maphorisa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Samthing Soweto's revelations after DJ Maphorisa unknowingly exposed himself.

This was after the pair were involved in an online squabble over royalties, with the singer admitting that he was duped by Porry.

