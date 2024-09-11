South African Amapiano vocalist Samthing Soweto continued to expose DJ Maphorisa's lies

The Amantombazane hitmaker responded to the recent video of the producer mentioning that Samthing Soweto did pay for his masters

The singer further shared that he only wants ownership of his work, and he'll let the star be

Samthing Soweto continued to drag Maphorisa's name into the mud. Image: @djmaphorisa, @samthingsoweto

Source: Instagram

The battle of masters and ownership between Amapiano stars Samthing Soweto and DJ Maphorisa continues on social media.

Samthing Soweto continues to expose Phori's lies

The South African Amapiano artists DJ Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto caused a division on social media after the Amantombazane hitmaker decided to expose Phori on social media and accuse him of exploitation.

Recently, DJ Maphorisa shared a clip on his Twitter (X) page, revealing that Samthing Soweto paid 50% for ownership of the song they did together and that he can't have all the masters of music.

In response to that video, Samthing Soweto, whose real name is Samkelo Lelethu Mdolomba, said that finally, Madumoney confirmed that he paid for the ownership and now wants what belongs to him. All this conflict will come to an end.

He said:

"Ladies and Gentlemen here it is - @djmaphorisa confirms that I paid to own my work/masters. Which was the agreement we had vs what he said in his initial video where he stated that he gave me my masters. There’s nothing wrong in me wanting to own my work."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Samthing Soweto's tweet

Many netizens reacted to Samthing Soweto's tweet. See some of the comments below:

@TrickyRedDevs wrote:

"You laid a trap for him nicely and he fell for it."

@YollyBlu said:

"He lied, we stand with you!"

@renei_Nay questioned:

"You really want to take him to the cleaners neh?"

@kay_living_ commented:

"Fetch him. Don't back down!"

@NMzozoyane replied:

"It's your work, fight for it."

@MeshackBevhula responded:

"Part of me want to side with Samthing soweto. But the list is endless of people who complain about him; Maphorisa, The soil, Heavy K, and more."

