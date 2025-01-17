It looks like Kelvin Momo isn't done cooking up new music after the previews he just shared

The Amapiano sensation is working on something new just a month after releasing his latest project, Ntsako

Momo's work ethic continues to shock netizens, as many fans now anticipate more magic from his studio

At this point, people are wondering if Kelvin Momo ever takes some time off after he previewed another song.

Kelvin Momo shares a song snippet

A little over a month after releasing Ntsako in December 2024, Kelvin Momo seems ready for something new and has already hit the studio.

The Sewe hitmaker shocked netizens when he previewed a new song during an Instagram livestream, this time with Da Muziqal Chef and GL Ceejay.

In what sounds like a crossover between Deep House and Amapiano, Momo has been known to give his fans something they didn't know they needed from time to time, and the comments were flooded with fire-flame emojis.

Twitter (X) user TheYanosUpdate shared a recording of his livestream:

Here's what Mzansi said about Kelvin Momo's new song

Fans said Momo had done it again and couldn't wait to finally listen to his new song:

Magacew1 posted:

"I'm convinced the next project will be strictly deep house."

ziikho_ said:

"This duo, man! What a time to be a private school lover!"

thvbyx joked:

"Chef Chenko keeps getting drafted between different stables like a star player."

NjabuloQhobs asked:

"Kanti, when exactly does uBab'Momo take a break?"

Magacew1 posted:

"Knowing him, we might as well have to finish up Ntsako for the next album."

RealJAM_ suspected:

"Might give us that 'international' ting and a joint project with Chenko. I can smell it."

Fans give Kelvin Momo the cold shoulder

In more Kelvin Momo updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of the private school Piano star seemingly being ignored by a crowd.

This comes after his alleged breakup with Babalwa M, and netizens suspect the news hit fans harder than they anticipated:

XUFFLER said:

"People took the breakup personally."

