The Amapiano music producer and DJ Kelvin Momo achieved another career milestone recently

The star's recent album, Ntsako, has officially surpassed 10 million streams on Spotify SA

Many netizens flooded the comment section, celebrating and cheering Kelvin Momo for his success

The South African Amapiano DJ and music producer Kelvin Momo has made a name for himself in the music industry ever since he came into the limelight. Earlier, the star achieved a career milestone with his latest album, Ntsako, which he dropped late last year.

Recently, Momo became the talk of the town after a video of a fan mistakenly spilling alcohol on his expensive DJing equipment while playing his set at an unknown venue in Cape Town went viral.

An online user @2022AFRICA announced on social media that Kelvin Momo's album had surpassed 10 million streams on Spotify.

He wrote:

"Ntsako by @kelvinMomo_ Has officially surpassed 10 Million streams on SA🇿🇦 Spotify. It becomes his fastest Album to do this."

Fans celebrate Kelvin Momo's achievement

Shortly after the news about the Amapiano star's career milestone and achievement, many fans and followers flooded the comment section with their reactions and celebratory messages. Here's what they had to say:

@samxmashaba said:

"I contributed to 2.31 million of those."

@Andile_Shoz wrote:

"But @TMK30A told me Jazz Cruise Series Vol.1 has no song that has reached 1 Million streams, so obviously Kelvin must be flopping."

@MzoliThaHomie1 responded:

"They told me he was washed when he dropped Kurhula, he proceeded to give us Sewe, Jazz Cruise Series and Ntsako straight after that."

@Mrkruger1 replied:

"Congratulations Kelvin Momo dawg."

