Drama happened in Cape Town recently as a fan spoiled the fan for everyone

A viral short video of a fan spilling alcohol on Amapiano star Kelvin Momo's CDJs during his set

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the fan's mistake of spilling alcohol on the expensive equipment

A fan spoiled the night for Kelvin Momo. Image: @kelvinmomo

Source: Instagram

The South African most-loved Amapiano music producer and DJ Kelvin Momo has made headlines on social media.

Fan ruins the fun for Kelvin Momo

Social media has been buzzing ever since Amapiano star Kelvin Momo became the talk of the town with a viral video of a fan mistakenly spilling alcohol on his expensive DJing equipment while playing his set at an unknown venue in Cape Town.

This happened after the star trended on social media and previewed his new album Ntsako featuring Mawhoo.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The video showing the fan spilling alcohol on the equipment was posted on social media by @TheYanosUpdate.

The clip was captioned:

"A fan accidentally spilled alcohol on the CDJs during Kelvin Momo’s set in Cape Town."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the incident

Shortly after the video was posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the incident. Here's what they had to say:

@mqhelenqabankos commented:

"What an expensive mistake."

@Mr30C questioned:

"Is it a mistake or ubufebe njee?"

@CYnens said:

"This thing of having fans around DJs is nonsense."

@Patrice_ZA wrote:

"Am pretty sure it’s a girl who did that."

@matroos_p16789 responded:

"I hope now y'all understand why Stokie didn't want anyone near the decks."

@SkindeepJD replied:

"That’s why I hate having the crowd in the DJ Booth."

Babalwa M teases new breakup song

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babalwa M shared a new preview song about breakups. She posted the video on Instagram Live and has been the talk of the town.

In the song, Babalwa M says 'hamba Juba', telling her lover to leave her alone. Mzansi's social media peeps are convinced that the song is about her relationship with the music producer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News