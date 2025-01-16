Amapiano artists Scotts Maphuma and LeeMcKrazy have teased a new collaboration in an epic video

The new kids on the block had a good 2024 in terms of hits and endless bookings, making them one of the most in-demand acts

Fans reacted positively to the song, while others questioned whether the artists might have versatility or not

Music fans are in for an exciting start to the new year as Amapiano stars Scotts Maphuma and LeeMcKrazy have a new banger to release.

New Amapiano music on the way

Celebrated musicians Scotts Maphuma and LeeMcKrazy shared a video of them and a few acquaintances vibing to their unreleased collaboration.

They also introduced a new dance, which is common in Amapiano culture, to attach a certain move to a song. X user @RealSihleIV posted the video online, saying it is a banger.

Mzansi shares thoughts on Scotts new offering

Almost every person's Summer playlist featured songs from both Scotts Maphuma and LeeMcKrazy. It is safe to say the boys had a good 2024.

This is how fans reacted to the new song:

Although the bulk of their fans approve of the song, some are eager to hear Scott's versatile side.

@SifisoNyoni1 lauded:

"The guy is fire. I love his music."

@Kagiso_Bw reacted:

"X people are just forcing hate on these boys. They will still dominate 2025 with their hits."

@CandyHla24 cried:

"Where is Sino Msolo??😒😫Boohle?? Eemoh?? Come save us!! Heck bring back Sir Trill and Dali Wonga."

@Something_A__ stated:

"I didn't think Scott Maphuma and LeeMcKrazy had a song together cause I was convinced if they did, it would go number 1 for months. I found out today that they at least have five."

@_I_am_myselff_ argued:

"Honestly speaking, some of us are busy with school fees and other things. It is too early for Amapiano."

