DJ Maphorisa shocked netizens when he dropped some new moves for a potential dance challenge

The DJ/ producer attempted to introduce a new dance just before he dropped new music

But Mzansi turned down Porry's moves and the prospects of a new dance challenge

DJ Maphorisa showed off his new dance moves. Images: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa has been hanging around the 2Ks so much that he's even creating dance challenges!

DJ Maphorisa launches new dance moves

It looks like TikTok users may have another dance challenge to try out after DJ Maphorisa introduced some new moves.

Coming from the success of Biri Marung, which not only became a chart-topping hit but also had Mzansi in sync with its incredible dance, it's clear that Porry wants to join the trend.

Taking to his Instagram page, he shared a video of himself dancing to an unknown song and joked about wanting to be like ama2000:

"Me trying to be a 2000."

Mzansi reacts to DJ Maphorisa's new dance

Social media users trolled Porry and his new dance challenge:

SakiSoulM said:

"He's too old for these silly challenges."

Thom_Machankura joked:

"I can hear those knees crying for help."

vusimsane2 posted:

"It's not make sure. No, it seems it didn't go well."

uLuckiez trolled:

"Somebody lied to this guy and told him he can dance."

Starmalan posted:

"I can hear the cracking of the knees. This is for ama 2000. Arthritis won’t allow for those born in the 80s.

DumboXrp commented:

"He must stop trying to be an influencer and keep making music

Mapponga dragged Maphorisa:

"The only person who can wear R50,000 worth of clothes and still look very homeless."

DJ Maphorisa performs at an ANC party

In more DJ Maphorisa updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ's performance at the ANC's 113th birthday celebration.

Social media users debated over Porry's exorbitant booking fee, convinced that he must be raking in a lot of money with the political party gigs he's been getting booked for

Mabaso614 said:

"He's chowing the ANC money. Phori is very expensive."

