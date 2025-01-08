The hit Amapiano song Biri Marung , made popular by its viral dance challenge, achieved platinum status after selling over 40,000 copies, as announced by Sony Music

Stars like Somizi Mhlongo, Nadia Nakai, and Bontle Modiselle joined the trend, with Robot Boii and Bontle's performance standing out

Social media users celebrated the milestone, hailing the track as "song of the year" and praising the artists behind the hit

Biri Marung is still making waves on social media, and we love to see it. The popular song recently achieved platinum status.

‘Biri Marung’ reached a major milestone. Image: Prince Williams/WireImage and @djmaphorisa

Source: UGC

Halala! Congratulations are in order for one of Mzansi's top trending songs, Biri Marung, which achieved a top feat. The song, which became popular due to the viral dance challenge on social media, sold over 40K copies.

Taking to their Instagram page, Sony Music announced the milestone and congratulated the artists who worked on the song. The post read:

"Biri Marung Officially Platinum 💿. Thank you to everyone who has been rocking with the song & S/O to every DJ 🔥. Congratulations @djmaphorisa @tebogogmashego @egoslimflow @official.mr_pilato @focalistic @scotts_maphuma @sje_konka & CowBoii."

Celebs who have joined the Biri Marung dance challenge

Social media has been awash with exciting Biri Marung dance challenges from fans. Many celebrities, including Somizi Mhlongo, Dbn Gogo, Nadia Nakai, Pearl Thusi, Gogo Skhotheni and Thembi Seete, joined the trend.

Bontle Modiselle and Robot Boii also made headlines when they added a little spice to the dance challenge. Many concluded that the talented pair had killed the trending dance challenge.

Fans react to Biri Marung's milestone

Social media users felt the Amapiano song deserved the recognition it got. Many also congratulated the various artists who worked on the hit.

@mjmaponya_ said:

"Tse pela fela congratulations bro 🙌🏿🫶♾️"

@irunsmokey wrote:

"Big tune."

@highlyappreciated.geo commented:

"song of the year 🔥🔥🔥👏👏"

@itso6550 added:

"Tebogo ke boss🔥"

