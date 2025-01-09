Musician and songwriter Tebogo G is praising DJ Maphorisa for his successful hit song Biri Marung

The talented amapiano musician recently thanked Maphorisa for everything he's done for him in a viral video

South Africans took to social media to respond to the 20-year-old artist and DJ Maphorisa's video

'Biri Marung' hitmaker praises DJ Maphorisa. Images: Joy_Zelda and Mlu_N7

Source: Twitter

Amapiano musician Tebogo G recently praised DJ Maphorisa after his hit song Biri Marung achieved platinum status this week.

According to Sony Music, the hit Amapiano song achieved platinum status after selling over 40,000 copies.

The song also became popular due to its viral dance challenge on social media.

DJ Maphorisa also made headlines this week when he reportedly bought a multi-million-rand Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG.

South Africans respond to viral video

Social media user @TheYanosUpdate shared a video of the Biri Marung hitmaker Tebogo G Mashego thanking Dj Maphorisa.

@ManziniSimand replied:

"He bought him gold teeth and the boy is crazy. Soon he will be complaining about not getting paid for the song."

@Pepto_24 wrote:

"SePitori is the most disrespectful lingo invented."

@lubisi_goodman replied:

"Soon he will be complaining about his payment. We will be there."

@MandiMALS said:

"The boy is exposed to drinking and clubbing vibes at a young age."

@JACOB_SOAB said:

"It’s Phori’s mom pulling him aside after the conversation to tell him to not come home late. Mothers are everything man."

@jmusoky replied:

"I've come to a conclusion that the stuff people say about @DjMaphorisa being a bad guy are all wrong. This guy is doing what other older DJ's failed to do. To help upcoming artists. Always trust."

@mqhelenqabankos said:

"The real ones know what’s wrong with this video, more especially on the decisions of the boy on the left. From here you can predict where his road leads."

Biri Marung hitmaker records verse

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in November 2024 that musician Tebogo G Mashego made headlines on social media for his verse on Biri Marung.

The musician trended after a video of him recording his verse on the hit song Biri Marung before it went viral.

