TV personality Somizi Mhlongo recently took to his social media account to respond to Musa Khawula's arrest

The Metro FM radio personality dedicated a Sarafina song to celebrity blogger Musa Khawula

South Africans took to his comment section over the weekend to respond to his video on his Instagram post

Somizi sings a 'Sarafina' song after Musa Khawula's arrest. Images: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Choreographer Somizi Mhlongo recently responded to celebrity blogger, Musa Khawula's alleged arrest.

Mhlongo's reaction comes after Khawula bashed him for celebrating the controversial YouTuber's death hoax in August 2024.

The Metro FM radio personality shared a video of himself singing a song from Sarafina on his Instagram account over the weekend. He captioned the post:

"When I found out that Musa Khawula has been arrested again for the 12244467 time."

In the video, Mhlongo is singing the Policeman song from the popular apartheid film, Sarafina.

The media personality starred in the award-winning film, Sarafina in 1992 alongside the late Mbongeni Ngema and Hollywood actress, and TV personality Whoopi Goldberg.

He also acted opposite Muvhango actress Leleti Khumalo, The River actress Sindi Dlathu, and many more.

South Africans react to Somizi's video

@JustStha replied:

"Just listening to the lyrics of this song. Ayi shame we are a forgiving community."

@slindokuhledlamini said:

"Lapho uzobuya aqhubeke la agcine khona as if nothing happened" (he will come back as if nothing happened).

@theo_lungaphi said:

"They must release him please expeditiously!"

@naledicm wrote:

"Why is this funny?"

@onesimusiz responded:

"Chomi stop it already."

@royadineo said:

"At this point, we can't even ask for what. That child says the wildest things."

@mpumy_kwalo replied:

"I’m not happy with the bad attitude of that policeman."

@snanerr wrote:

"Lapho uMamBrenda was angry at you for having the same car as hers."

