Rumours of controversial YouTuber Musa Khawula's death spurred a parody account to gun for Somizi Mhlongo

The parody accused Mhlongo of celebrating the gossip despite the media personality expressing scepticism

The fiasco drew a loud response from Mzansi after enthralled local online users caught out the Khawula parody

A keyboard catfight has erupted between a spoof Musa Khawula account and media personality Somizi Mhlongo. Images: @_Mashudu_M, @somizi

An alive and kicking Musa Khawula — or someone purporting to be him — has hit out against entertainer Somizi Mhlongo for carrying rumours of his death.

The controversial YouTube blogger was reported to be dead after rumours of his demise behind bars circulated on social media on Tuesday, 21 August.

Musa Khawula seemingly bashes Somizi Mhlongo

The news subsequently drew reactions from personalities such as Somizi Mhlongo and Slik Talk, who headed to social media to share their RIPs or express scepticism.

Sunday World reported that Khawula was arrested and sentenced to 60 days in jail for contempt of court after failing to appear in a defamation case involving politician Fikile Mbalula's wife, Nozuko.

He was arrested in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court in July.

At the time, he was appearing in a matter in which he is alleged to have stabbed his ex-boyfriend, Wandile Khambule, to death.

His defamation case has since been postponed until he secures a lawyer after his previous attorney reportedly opted no longer to represent him.

However, following the rumours of his death, a searing post went up under a parody Khawula X account, hitting out at Mhlongo.

"Somizi Mhlongo, who failed in his marriage, is currently celebrating rumours because he is no longer relevant," it read.

Mhlongo had earlier posted a screenshot to his Instagram of a captioned photo from another Insta post sharing the news of Khawula's death.

The former Idols SA judge wrote:

"When he hears that he’s died. PS: I’m not believing [it] until he himself announces that he has died or if I go to the funeral, lol."

However, Mhlongo, this time taking to X, rebutted Khawula's apparent post.

"Shem, you're trying too hard and failing badly at emulating him. [Because] you don’t know that I don’t take anything he says about me personally. I actually find him funny. So, let me answer you, wena sdenge. At least I’m not failing in life, unlike wena, typist ka Musa. Ftsek."

A final response from the X account read:

"I’m failing in life like you failed in your marriage, ke sana."

Netizens double-take faux Khawula

Mzansi found the fiasco quite entertaining, with many expressing their scepticism over it being the real Khawula as he sat in prison following the confirmation that he was, in fact, alive.

Briefly News looks at the reactions to the online circus.

@I_am_Bucie wrote:

"Even reading this you can just tell this isn’t Musa typing."

@unclescrooch said:

"Tweeting from the grave! Or is this the second coming?"

@OslinaM added:

"This is not Musa K tweeting, guys."

