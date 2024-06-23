YouTube blogger Musa Khawula recently went after media personality Minnie Dlamini in a viral X post

Khawula accused Dlamini of being involved in an alleged extra-marital affair while married to Quinton Jones

The saucy post sparked a frenzy on social media as X users reacted to the post by the hundreds

YouTube blogger Musa Khawula has taken a dig at media personality Minnie Dlamini. Images: @minniedlamini

Media personality Minnie Dlamini is catching strays, courtesy of YouTube blogger Musa Khawula.

The social media influencer recently took shots at Dlamini after hinting at her alleged extra-marital affair with former MultiChoice South Africa general entertainment CEO Nkateko Mabaso, who died earlier this week, while married to Quinton Jones.

Minnie Dlamini's alleged affair

In the wake of Mabaso’s death, Khawula — notorious for not having a filter — shared the news of his passing with those among his followers not up to speed.

But that was not all, as he went straight for the jugular, accusing Dlamini of engaging in an extra-marital affair while still married to Jones, whom she met in 2015 while he worked as a TV producer and director.

The pair split in February 2022 amid cheating allegations.

He posted a picture of Mabaso on his @Musa_Khawula X account.

The post read:

“Minnie Dlamini's lover, Nkateko Mabaso, has passed away.

“Dlamini [allegedly] cheated on Quinton Jones with Mabaso.

“Mabaso was a CEO of M-Net before he was appointed as Netflix director of licensing and co-productions for Africa.

“Mabaso used his position(s) to set Dlamini up with jobs at DSTV.”

It is unknown if there is any truth to the allegations.

Saffas air their take

However, Khawula’s post, rather than raising eyebrows — with 705,000 views, 3800 likes, almost 600 reposts and 370 comments — saw concurrence from the many in the comments sections.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions below.

@I_am_Bucie wrote:

"The way I would cry if I were Minnie. Men these days don’t plug huns like this."

@bad_option88 said:

"Sadly, she will not get a cent from his passing, whereas she broke her vows because of him. Ay, this life is unpredictable, shem."

@Sinelizwi_ added:

"Musa sana not even the deceased is safe kuwe (with you)."

@ladyhuneybee offered:

"May his soul RIP. I love how he understood looking out for your partner."

@MpuraSon mentioned:

"They called us names when we said other kids have boardroom auditions while yena o busy ne bedroom auditions."

