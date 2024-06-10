A woman who has had enough of her husband's cheating ways decided to deal with the situation the best way she knew how

Entertainment blogger and influencer Musa Khawula wasted no time airing the well-known couple's risqué business on the timeline

The post on X sparked a torrent of reactions as platform users shared their thoughts while others directed difficult questions to the aggrieved spouse

A woman devastated by her husband's infidelity created a social media account to expose his cheating ways. Images: Ekaterina Goncharova and Jacques Julien

Hell hath no fury like an angry woman scorned, and one lass who’s had her fill of her significant other’s serial cheating ways has declared an all-out exposé

The woman lamented how her husband’s alleged cheating shenanigans were the bane of her life, causing their once-happy marriage to hang by a thread.

Airing dirty laundry

Mzansi blogger and social media influencer Musa Khawula took to social media to air the couple’s dirty laundry.

He shared a picture of the alleged cheater and one of his girlfriends and wrote:

“Meet Fhulu Manyikane's husband, Petrus, with his first girlfriend, Mashudu Noko.”

The rest of the caption read:

“Fhulu Manyikane has opened a TikTok account dedicated to exposing her serial cheating husband, Petrus Manyikane, who is cheating on her with young girls.

“Gatvol Fhulu Manyikane says she'll be using the account to expose all of her husband's side chicks.”

SA split by trouble in paradise

It was little surprise as the post sent shockwaves across the platform, with some scratching their heads and others offering frank suggestions.

@MalumeRichie said:

“She must use that same energy to leave that relationship.”

@CalliePhakathi asked:

“Why not just divorce the man and move on?”

@GI_Irvin offered:

“I suppose when businesses are booming, you open more branches.”

