Phindile Gwala was rumoured to be joining the uMkhonto Wesizwe Party as the new member of parliament

The star's alleged appointment received cheers from netizens who've been waiting for young minds to join parliament

But not everyone was impressed; where some bashed the MK, while others claimed that Phindile's looks got her a seat at the table

New MPs for the uMkhonto Wesizwe Party will be appointed. Images: umkhonto.wesizwe_official

Source: Instagram

Rumour has it that Phindile Gwala is set to be one of the MK Party's members of parliament, and her appointment sparked mixed reactions among netizens.

Phindile Gwala reportedly gets a seat with MK Party

It's not every day that someone in the entertainment industry transitions into politics and becomes a member of parliament.

After Briefly News reported on Zulu Boy's potential appointment as a member of the executive committee for uMkhonto Wesizwe, it seems the Jacob Zuma-led party is only getting started.

According to Twitter users centralnewsza and MDNnewss, Phindile Gwala is set to join the party as the next member of parliament.

The pages suggest that the BCom graduate will be sworn in along with other MPs on 25 June 2024.

However, the actress is said to have merely attended the ceremony to support Nokwethemba Mtsweni, who, according to Mtamerri, is her mother:

Mzansi weighs in on Phindile Gwala's alleged appointment

Netizens showed love to Phindile and congratulated her:

MakiMarish showed love to Phindile:

"Well done to her. She just graduated with a BCom a few months back."

bad_option88 was relieved:

"We have been asking for fresh minds and young people in parliament for a long time, so this is something for a change."

DonaldMakhasane said:

"This is good news!"

Meanwhile, some netizens criticised the decision, suggesting that there may be ulterior motives to have Phindile join the MK Party:

DaThapi wasn't happy:

"I love @MkhontoweSizwex, but they shouldn’t disrespect us."

krepindiatarole said:

"This is the most unserious political party in SA, but congratulations to her."

Dzwamari_ claimed:

"Zuma likes them young, and he rewards them with MK parliament seats."

Zuluboy calls on Mzansi creatives

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Zuluboy's plea to South African creatives to unite for the advancement of the nation.

The rapper claimed that the country was in trouble, and urged creatives to campaign with the MK Party.

