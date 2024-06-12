South African personality Zulu Boy has been vocal about the troubled arts industry in the country

The rapper and actor encouraged Mzansi stars to take a stand and unite for the advancement of the nation

The star announced that he joined the uMkhonto we Sizwe party and has advocated for the party, stating that they will bring about change

Mxolisi Mgingqeni Majozi, affectionately known as Zulu Boy, has called out the artists who remain silent when wrongdoing occurs within the country.

Zulu Boy is calling on artists to use their voices and platforms to speak on national issues. Image: @iamzuluboy

Rapper Zulu Boy slams silent Mzansi creatives

The South African personality Zulu Boy claims that there is an enemy out to destroy the country.

According to TshisaLIVE, Zulu Boy has asked many other creatives to use their platforms to spread awareness.

He claimed that the country is in trouble, so he pleaded with singers and rappers to make music and replicate the artists who did so before the 1994 general elections.

Zulu Boy slams IEC

The KwaZulu-Natal born muso is a proud member of the uMkhonto we Sizwe party. He pledged his allegiance to the party and asked more people to join him.

"We need to come together as artists and campaign for the MKP. It's either we go for a recount of votes or for re-election. MKP is not going to parliament."

"A lot of people are acting as if things are normal. Things are not normal." he was further quoted saying.

The artist claims that the party claimed their two-thirds majority victory during the elections.

Possible coalitions to take place in KZN to block MK Party?

In a previous report from Briefly News, the KwaZulu-Natal province is reportedly likely to head for a coalition government involving the ANC, DA, IFP, and NFP. These efforts are to block the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party after clinching their victory in the province.

The coalition deal will allegedly back IFP's Thami Ntuli for KZN premier, and the results are expected to be finalised on Wednesday.

Netizens shared their mixed reactions, with some praising the coalition while others criticise it for undermining the voters' preferences.

