South African amapiano vocalist Daliwonga became a hot topic on social media recently regarding an alleged new woman in his life

A Twitter user revealed that Daliwonga allegedly has a new girlfriend, Amahle Siphungu

Many netizens weighed in on the star dating Amahle, with some saying that she is way out of his league

Daliwonga's new alleged girlfriend has been revealed. Image: @daliwonga_sa, @amahle_siphungu

Source: Instagram

Many ladies on the social media streets aren't happy that their favourite amapiano vocalist, Daliwonga, is no longer a single man.

Daliwonga is allegedly dating influencer Amahle Siphungu

Once again, the amapiano vocalist Daliwonga became a hot topic on social media after claims of him sleeping with the South African music producer and DJ Maphorisa.

Recently, the star was said to have a new girlfriend after he broke up with fellow DJ and TXC member Tarryn Reid. A Twitter (X) user, @sanelenkosix, disclosed on her Twitter page that the Seduce Me hitmaker is allegedly dating influencer Amahle Siphungu, a girl who was allegedly said to be in a situationship with Davido.

The user posted pictures and videos of the girl and a picture of the star wearing the same sweater and wrote:

"Meet Daliwonga’s girlfriend Amahle."

See the post below:

Many netizens react to Daliwonga's new alleged girlfriend

Shortly after the news of Daliwonga's new alleged girlfriend circulated on social media, netizens weighed in. See some of the comments below:

@Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:

"She’s stunning."

@LongLiveLeech said:

"Amahle lives at the Eye of Africa estate. She’s dating some ridiculously wealthy Zimbabwean tycoon (think he works in trucking and logistics? Something like that). No disrespect to Dali, but she’s way out of his league."

@treasure_tresor responded:

"He might be the boyfriend but definitely not her sponsor."

@LauraSmoothOG questioned:

"Isn’t she dating Vusi the taxi boss?"

@SillyTokzen commented:

"That's Maphorisa's Ex Girlfriend though."

@Spinnara mentioned:

"This is an upgrade from Taryn."

K.O and Daliwonga drop video for collaboration

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Daliwonga teamed up with K.O. for a song titled Thatha. The video stars controversial comedian Tol Azz Mo, who plays a preacher in the wedding-inspired visuals.

Mzansi did not feel the comedian's inclusion in the video, with many saying he ruined it.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News