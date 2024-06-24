South African dance sensation Skomota recently slapped Dr Malinga on his head

The video of the Via Orlando hitmaker greeting Skomota, hugging him, and ending up getting slapped on the head trended on X

Many netizens on social media reacted to Ngwana Sesi "assaulting" the musician

South African TikTok dance sensation Skomota has again made headlines on social media.

Video of Skomota slapping Dr Malinga trends on X

The viral dance sensation who rose to fame after Makhadzi shared the stage with him during the South African Music Awards (SAMA) in November 2023 became a hot topic online.

A Twitter (X) user, @Shotgun_music, recently shared a video of the star slapping Dr Malinga on the head. In the clip, Ngwana Sesi gets a warm greeting from the Via Orlando hitmaker. Shortly after he hugged the singer, he gave him a firm slap on the head, leaving Dr Malinga stunned.

The user wrote:

"Dr Malinga's reaction after the slap."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Skomota slapping Dr Malinga

Shortly after the video was posted on social media, many netizens reacted to Skomota's actions. See some of the comments below:

@Lwandy_Msengana wrote:

"Something is off with the security guards. They look like those young boys who are forced to join military in some parts of Africa."

@Bravo168763 said:

"When Skomota hugs a person he wants to make sure you feel it."

@coriekingsley questioned:

"Is Skomi mentally ok?"

@TrueSense881 responded:

"Skomota will eat us one day."

@Rootboy14745211 replied:

"He is like come here my boy."

@sboshana29 commented:

"Hug Skomota at your own risk."

Skomota cancels bookings following allegations that he is being exploited

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi's upcoming artist, Skomota, has announced that he is putting all his bookings on hold until the controversial issue about his money is resolved. This comes after reports that the star doesn't even have a bank account and someone else handles his finances.

South Africans were concerned about Skomota when his friend and road manager disclosed that the upcoming star doesn't even have a bank account. In an interview, the friend noted that Moruti Wa Dikota handles the star's finances.

