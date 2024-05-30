Singer Dr Malinga allegedly treated Mixon 'Tsekeleke' Tholo to lunch and a shopping spree

The Via Orlando singer also bought Tsekeleke clothes and treated him to a fully paid outing

Curious netizens overshadowed this kind act, as many thought he was doing it for show

Singer Dr Maling and Mixon 'Tsekeleke' Tholo have forged a friendship which goes beyond making music. The star reportedly treated Tholo to some lunch recently.

Dr Malinga treated Tsekeleke to a lunch and a shopping spree.

Dr Malinga and Tsekeleke go for lunch

Via Orlando singer Dr Malinga reportedly treated Mixon 'Tsekeleke' Tholo to lunch and some shopping.

According to X blogger @MDNnewss, the two spent a full day with each other.

"Malinga shared a video of how he spent his day shopping with Tsekeleke. The popular artist decided to take Tsekeleke for a shopping spree where he bought multiple clothes for him."

Apparently, the two ate a full chicken, fried chips and pap.

Malinga and Tsekelele have recorded music together

This friendship started off when Dr Malinga went out of his way to visit Tsekelele and his partner. They also decided to make music together.

"Their friendship seems to be growing daily following a visit he previously paid him and his girlfriend Black Cat, which ended with them recording a song titled 'Tsekeleke'."

Malinga is also allegedly investing his time in helping Tsekeleke grow his career.

"It appears Malinga has grown fond of Tsekeleke and has taken it up to himself to help him establish a solid career in the entertainment industry."

See the pictures below:

Mzansi not convinced

This generous gesture was overshadowed by sceptical social media users who suspected that Dr Malinga was doing it for show.

@CalliePhakathi asked:

"How is he eating a full chicken with pap & chips, what kinda combo is that?"

@NathiSibiya8 said:

"He wants something in return."

Modisanecharles claimed:

"Malinga is busy waiting for money. Next, he will be asking."

Dr Malinga reveals real reason for asking assistance

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dr Malinga thanked the Economic Freedom Fighters for financially assisting him when he hit rock bottom. He expressed gratitude during a Workers' Day Community rally in Soshanguve.

The star revealed that he sacrificed his celebrity status and asked for help from South Africans.

