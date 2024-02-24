ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to tackle unemployment by creating 2.5 million jobs over the next five years

Ramaphosa also pledged to increase the R350 social grants in a bid to help those who cannot find employment

During its Manifesto Launch on Saturday, the ruling party delivered bold statements, shedding light on its proposed plans over the next 5 years

ANC pledges to create more jobs to tackle unemployment in South Africa. Images: @MYANC

Source: Twitter

With election season in full swing, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to create 2.5 million jobs and increase the R350 social relief from distress grant for unemployed people.

Millions of jobs promised

In his address to thousands of supporters at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, the ANC's leader promised his party would tackle the high unemployment rate.

Ramaphosa said:

"Over the next five years, the ANC will implement a Jobs Plan, with the first pillar a massified public employment plan. Creating and sustaining 2.5 million work opportunities delivering public goods and services in communities. This includes work for unemployed graduates."

Over the weekend, Ramaphosa unveiled the party's manifesto, outlining commitments to voters in the event of another five-year term for the ANC. To accomplish its ambitious objective of reducing unemployment, the ANC must create 500,000 job opportunities annually over the next five years.

SA reacts to ANC promises

While thousands of people descended to KZN in support of the ANC, many were not convinced by the promises made by the ruling party.

Here are some of the reactions:

@checkmatePG shared:

"Better spend money on R350 social grant, hire Doctors and Engineers from Cuba and fail to employ our South Africans."

@ BizGuru laughed:

"Lies have short legs, first it was a successful entrepreneur who opened a shop from R350 grant."

@Terebravisse commented:

"The motto is keep the people poor keep them dependant. The basic grant is not a benfit it is a payoff."

@Edwin Motsumi said:

"We rather take 9 million jobs cos if indeed he create 2.5 million job 2 million will be paying them 600 rand."

@ControversyLIM advised:

"More than eight million people unemployed and another million will loose their jobs in the next five years."

@Shawty said:

"Bold statements from the ANC."

@KZN_za commented:

"More empty promises by Ramaphosa! He’s promising 2.5 million jobs but he failed to even create 1 million jobs since he took over."

Ramaphosa unveils ANC manifesto in KZN

In a similar story, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has committed to addressing South Africa's loadshedding, high unemployment, and service delivery challenges.

In his address, Ramaphosa committed to subsidising essential services, emphasising that the ANC is the key driver for such initiatives.

Thousands of ANC supporters packed the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban as the ruling party hosted its Manifesto Launch.

