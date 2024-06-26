Minnie Dlamini attempted to quash influencer Musa Khawula's accusations of her having had an alleged extra-marital affair

Dlamini, who rebuked the claims, hit out at Khawula and ordered him to desist from spreading the false rumours about her

However, Khawula came back sharply, crafting the latest post on his account aimed at discrediting the media personality

Online users again raced to the comments strip to react to the post, with many turning on the heat on Dlamini, clearly taking sides

Minnie Dlamini and Musa Khawula have continued their online back-and-forth. Images: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

None seem to be letting up between much-raved about media personality Minnie Dlamini and sharp-shooting YouTube influencer Musa Khawula.

The latest in the online row comes as Khawula took another dig after the former tried to set the record straight on Sunday.

Dlamini hits back after trashing

Briefly News reported recently that Dlamini hit out at her nemesis — taking to X hours after he bashed her for having an alleged relationship with late TV exec Nkateko Mabaso, who died last week — to rubbish the claims.

Her post read:

"I thought you said I cheated with Edwin Sodi? Now its Nkateko Mabaso? Which one is it? Who is next? Let it go, bro, damn. This is incredibly disrespectful to my friend’s family and his memory. People are mourning; you have no shame!"

Dlamini's clapback sparked a frenzy on social media, with some netizens quizzing the TV present about the truth of her relationship history.

Meanwhile, others rushed into the "it" girl's defence.

On Tuesday, three days after Dlamini's response to his previous searing post, Khawula responded with his rebuttal.

After sharing a short clip depicting her well-tuned in makeup and a black dress complete with what looked like pearl earrings, Khawula fired more shots.

He wrote:

"Minnie Dlamini on her way to fool Nkateko Mabaso's wife, Mathapelo, and pretend she was just friends with him; meanwhile, they were lovers and Mabaso had hooked Dlamini [up] with the jobs at Supersport, among others."

However, Khawula seemed to have taken the short clip she posted on her Instagram earlier, which showed Dlamini at an MCeeing gig, which he deceptively failed to mention.

She had posted the material and captioned it:

"Back on my corporate gigs. The #TechXAfrica conference was such a great event and seeing where the future of our lives in business and personal with the advances in AI was mind-blowing. Hosted by the Billion Group."

Naturally, Khawula's post sparked a further frenzy.

Saffas react to latest swipe

Many netizens, opting against pulling the punches, made some hilarious remarks, with the post attracting 181,000 views, 1000 likes, 120 reposts and 100 comments.

Briefly News camped in the comments to bring readers some of the spiciest reactions.

@Cleopatraq43532 wrote:

"One day, I'm gonna expose why slay queens can't keep a man and can't stay married for long. The contract they make in the marine kingdom."

@like_confettii wondered:

"Pre-funeral content?"

@TheGeopol said:

"If this is true, Minnie Dlamini should be ashamed of herself."

@becko_titaano mentioned:

"Adding spices."

