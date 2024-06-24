Media personality Minnie Dlamini attempted to set the record straight in a heated online post on Sunday

Dlamini was responding to YouTube blogger Musa Khawula's earlier claim about her purported love life

Fans and followers were all too happy to see their fave clapping back as the post attracted hundreds of reactions

Minnie Dlamini went after YouTube blogger Musa Khawula following his dig about her alleged love life. Images: @MinnieDlamini and @MusaKhawulaSA

Source: Twitter

A seething Minnie Dlamini had a fiery response to YouTube blogger Musa Khawula over his claims she had an affair while married.

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Khawula had posted to his X page, accusing Dlamini of having an extramarital affair with the late former MultiChoice South Africa general entertainment CEO Nkateko Mabaso.

Dlamini's alleged affair

Khawula's claims follow reports of Mabaso's passing earlier this week.

He alleged in a post that Dlamini had had an extra-marital affair with him while still married to Jones, whom she met in 2015 while he worked as a TV producer and director.

The pair split in February 2022 after nearly four years of marriage amid cheating allegations.

Dlamini responded fiercely, taking to her X account to dish out the lip service.

The post read:

"I thought you said I cheated with Edwin Sodi? Now its Nkateko Mabaso? Which one is it? Who is next? Let it go, bro, damn. This is incredibly disrespectful to my friend’s family and his memory. People are mourning; you have no shame!"

The media personality did not hesitate to give Khawula a piece of her mind, highlighting how disrespectful his earlier utterances were.

She made sure to let him know she thought it was indignifying and insensitive towards the bereaved family of her friend, referring to Mabaso.

She even questioned whether the Khawula had his facts straight after first claiming she'd been involved with prominent businessman Edwin Sodi.

Fans react to Minnie Dlamini clapback

The post attracted over 566,000 views, 5400 likes, over 600 reposts and nearly 400 comments.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the interesting comments.

@soso_spayi wrote:

"Are you talking to Musa Khawula?"

@Kagiesure said:

"Who did you actually cheat with? Let's end this right now. Give me a name."

@Seboya_realOne added:

"Ba swabise and tell them who you [actually] cheated with."

