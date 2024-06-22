Media personality and actress Ayanda Thabethe is the proud owner of another luxury car, this time a double R

Blogger Musa Khawula shared a short clip of Thabethe gracing the new acquisition on his @Musa_Khawula X page

Onlookers raced to air their two cents after Thabethe's partner, Peter Matsimbe, reportedly gifted her the Royce

Media personality Ayanda Thabethe has added another car to her brimming luxury collection. Images: @ayandathebethe

The gift that keeps on giving. That is how those looking from the outside in view actress and model Ayanda Thabethe's baby daddy, Peter Matsimbe.

The media personality was another picture of pure elegance when she flaunted her newly acquired royal blue Rolls Royce aka double R.

Ayanda Thabethe flaunts new whip

Not much is known about the purchase, as a picture of the luxury car has yet to appear on Thabethe's Instagram.

But the self-professed Pope of Pop Culture, Musa Khawula, who smells a good scoop from a mile away, posted a short clip of Thabethe in new her whip.

Taking to X, Khawula posted:

"Ayanda Thabethe celebrates her new Rolls Royce purchased by her dangerous criminal baby daddy and boyfriend, Peter Matsimbe."

The elegant Royce adds to the luxurious push pressie Matsimbe gifted Thabethe a few months ago after having the couple's second son.

Based on pictures of the opulent car, Thabethe had become the proud new owner of the Mercedes-Maybach S680, powered by a turbocharged V12 engine producing 450kW and 900Nm of torque.

It made it one of the last V12-powered cars available on the new market, retailing for about R5.1 million before options.

New acquisition has Saffas in their feels

Khawula's post garnered over 420,000 hits, attracting 2200 likes and 360 reposts.

Briefly News was on standby as over 160 online users bit their teeth into the comments.

@Deefada13 said:

"I just hope she doesn't come here crying after ishubile (once it goes down) with that gangster."

@Ihhashi_Turkein wrote:

"Baby girl is living her best life carefree."

@DeesseRudigan shared:

"Every time she talks, I see a squirrel. A very beautiful squirrel."

