The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has officially been launched in South Africa with two models available, the S 580 4MATIC and S 680 4MATIC priced from R3 507 000 and R4 454 000

The exclusive appearance of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class can be enhanced by a two-tone paint

The Burmester high-end 4D surround sound system is equipped with 31 high-end speakers, producing a total amplified output of up to 1 750 watts

The 18cm longer wheelbase compared to the long variant of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, delivers an elegant, and commanding car that moves through the world with unmistakable grace and ease

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class can be equipped with electrically operated comfort rear doors. With this feature, the wide rear doors can be opened automatically from the driver seat or remote and closed through gesture control

Representing the ultimate in sophistication like never before, a compilation of the finest quality materials, phenomenal craftsmanship, incomparable comfort and state-of-the-art technology that elevate your journey to a new level of driving.

Power in the Mercedes-Maybach S Class 580 from its 4,0-litre engine is 370kW and 700 N.m. Image: MotorPress

The interior of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is based on the completely new interior design of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, MotorPress reports.

The large areas of trim on the front seats are a new feature in the Mercedes-Maybach. High-quality wood surrounds encase the rear of the front seat backrests, giving the impression of generous lounge seats. If the First-Class Rear is specified, a similarly striking area of trim is positioned between the two rear passengers.

Power in the Mercedes-Maybach S Class 680 from its 6,0-litre V12 engine is 680kW and 900 N.m. Image: MotorPress

With Active road noise compensation, the interior of the already very quiet Mercedes-Maybach S-Class becomes even quieter. In a similar way to headphones with noise suppression, the system reduces unwanted low-frequency noises using counter-phased sound waves. The bass speakers of the Burmester high-end 4D surround sound system are used for sound reproduction.

The aim of the new Mercedes-Maybach is to leave all eyes staring in awe and render bystanders speechless by the majesty of this vehicle. Its flawless design commands a presence and authority that demands attention. Its superior elegance and majestic body create a feeling of spaciousness and imperial aura that combine in pure automotive harmony.

The Mercedes-Maybach S Class is 18cm longer wheelbase compared to the long variant of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Image: MotorPress

This highest form of the vehicle’s comfort and inventive beauty represents the affluence of its owners. The Mercedes-Maybach heralds a longer and more supreme shape, extended wheelbases and wider rear doors that accentuate the vehicle’s regality, all creating maximum spaciousness for its owner’s maximum comfort.

Chrome highlights and trimmings give the vehicle a transcendent touch and exquisite elite signature look. The epitome of superb design and comfort is brought to life in the car’s interior, as opulence radiates from the inside of this chariot of wealth. Boasting a wide selection of the finest materials, refined surfaces and seat variations that can be configured into your one-of-a-kind Mercedes-Maybach, you are enveloped in a sea of personal extravagance, making your experience and car extremely unique and tailor-made for you.

The visual highlight in the interior is the large central display in portrait format. It is ergonomically well positioned, as the screen is within easy touch and vision between the driver and front passenger.

The portrait format also allows longer lists to be displayed. The central display features OLED technology as standard. OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode. Compared to LCD screens, the advantages of this technology are a better black level, even stronger contrasts and lower energy consumption.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class can be equipped with electrically operated comfort rear doors. Image: MotorPress

The innovative MBUX takes driving pleasure to new heights with high-resolution touchscreens or voice-controlled operations for ease of use and infotainment. This system is designed to adapt to your comfort and learn your needs over time, setting the car temperature, and your music, to even releasing the signature Maybach Mood fragrance at the time you set it to.

Every Mercedes-Maybach dons the centre console with the brand's signature waterfall design, the coveted Manufaktur backrest trim in wood, comfort doors that open at the touch of a button and the automatic seatbelt feeder that comes to you as you take your seat. The calf massage and heated neck cushions then take this marvel of wealth in motion to a whole other calibre of ultimate luxury.

Price:

S 580 4MATIC - R3 507 000

S 680 4MATIC R4 454 000

