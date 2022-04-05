The late Virgil Abloh’s cooperation with Mercedes–Maybach culminates in the launch of a limited-edition bespoke S-Class and capsule collection, inspired by Project Maybach

Abloh was born in Rockford, Illinois, Virgil Abloh was an artist, architect, engineer, creative director, artistic director, industrial designer, fashion designer, musician, DJ and philanthropist

The 41-year-old was the Chief Creative Director and founder of Off‑White and Men’s Artistic Director at Louis Vuitton

On 5 April 2022, Mercedes–Maybach unveils the final chapter of Project Maybach - its cooperation with a trusted partner, the late polymath artist, architect, creative director, fashion designer and philanthropist, Virgil Abloh.

Designed in partnership with Mercedes‑Benz Group AG Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener in 2021, the vehicle was finalised before Abloh’s untimely passing in November and is available in a strictly limited run of 150 units.

Mercedes-Maybach will unveil its limited-edition bespoke S-Class and capsule collection done with Virgil Abloh. Image: Newspress / Getty

The launch coincides with the release of a capsule collection designed by Virgil Abloh and in collaboration with Off‑White, Newspress reports. It has been developed in connection to the Project Maybach electric showcar and is exclusively available to buy on Off‑White, Farfetch and Maybach Icons of Luxury online stores, as well as Off‑White stores in select markets, HypeBeast reports.

For over a century, Mercedes–Maybach has defined the boundaries of luxury experiences, and the limited edition Maybach by Virgil Abloh, a fully equipped Mercedes‑Maybach S‑Class S680 continues this tradition. Created by Mercedes‑Benz’s most specialised customisation and craftmanship team in the manufacturer in Sindelfingen – the vehicle exterior features the unique two-tone colour combination created for Project Maybach. While the upper part of the vehicle is lacquered in a glossy obsidian black, the lower part, side flanks and special forged rims are painted in a sand hue.

Nappa leather is featured in the Mercedes-Benz Maybach created in collaboration with Virgil Abloh. Image: Newspress

The highest levels of craftsmanship continue into the vehicle's interior with an identical two-tone colour scheme. The four-seat configuration, steering wheel, doors, lower dashboard and ceiling are lined in black and sand-coloured Nappa leather, complete with sand coloured décor trims and strips. The high pile floormats are black with a sand coloured leather border and embroidered Mercedes‑Maybach logo. To enhance its monolithic appearance, the window frames are painted, and a special Mercedes-Maybach and Virgil Abloh logo are inscribed on the piano black middle of the centre console, rear cushions, head restraints and door sill panel.

Apparel linked to the Mercedes-Benz Maybach and Virgil Abloh collaboration was also produced. Image: Newspress

Unique to the limited-edition S‑Class is a bespoke user interface, which presents the driver with an even more luxurious variation of the Maybach MBUX suite of cutting-edge technologies. Handpicked visual elements are used to enrich the digital content: from a home button with a coloured border and brand logo denoting the edition, to profile pictures decorated with luxurious fashion accessories. The result is an even more intuitive vehicle that exudes the limited edition’s distinctive style from exterior to interior. Every moment the driver spends on the road is elevated.

All customers will be given a special custom-made wooden box covered in sand-coloured Nappa leather emblazoned with the Mercedes‑Maybach and Virgil Abloh logo. The gift box contains a 1/18 scale replica of the limited-edition car, the two car keys and a carabiner hook. In addition, a special car cover featuring the Mercedes‑Maybach and Virgil Abloh logo will be gifted to customers.

This Virgil Abloh and Mercedes-Maybach Collab Honours One of the Greatest Fashion Designers of Our Time

The capsule collection - also launching on 5 April 2022 – has been designed by Virgil Abloh together with Off‑White, in connection to the Project Maybach electric showcar. It comprises of sand-coloured vintage washed cotton t-shirts and half-brushed cotton fleece crewnecks and hoodies, as well as canvas baseball caps and racing gloves crafted in canvas, neoprene and suede, coated with a black spray effect and embroidered.

The limited-edition S‑Class is Abloh’s third cooperation project with Mercedes‑Benz and the second with Mercedes–Maybach. On 1 December 2021, Mercedes‑Benz opened the doors of the Rubell Museum in Miami during Miami Art Week to showcase Project Maybach: a show car that exemplified the possibilities of future electric design. A year earlier, Abloh and Wagener – united in their passion to enrich the conversation around luxury design – reimagined the Mercedes‑Benz G‑Class with Project Geländewagen.

