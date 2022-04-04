The Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been on sale for a year in Mzansi and the Japanese carmaker is celebrating its anniversary by introducing an S-Edition cosmetic package

The new model slots in between GL and GLX models and is available in either manual or automatic transmissions

Highlights of the S-Edition include creature comforts as the GL model but will offer a host of additional styling accessories as standard

The Suzuki Vitara Brezza is celebrating its first birthday in Mzansi with a special new model, the Vitara Brezza S-Edition. Pricing for the model starts at R269 900 for the GL S-Edition 5MT and tops out at R286 900 for the 1.5 GL S-Edition 4AT.

Designed to fit between the GL and GLX models, the S-Edition is an addition to the range and will be available with a choice of manual or automatic transmission. It will have the same creature comforts as the GL model but will offer a host of additional styling accessories as standard.

The Vitara Brezza benefits from a new S Edition. Image: MotorPress

The Vitara Brezza S-Edition certainly has a unique look. This starts with the prominent Vitara Brezza grille that has been changed from bright chrome to pattered cubic chrome on this model, MotorPress reports.

Lower down, the dark polycarbonate skid plate is replaced with Suzuki’s optional silver front extender garnish that features silver highlights on a black background, iol reports. Ditto the rear, where Suzuki has fitted the same garnish.

The garnish in the front and rear are visually connected by silver side skid plates. Here, the designers have created a mirror image of the front and rear garnish with a predominantly silver design with black inserts.

The silver-and-black theme is repeated in the unique 16-inch alloy wheels with 15 spokes in a bold silver-and-black finish.

Suzuki adds S Edition to Vitara Brezza range complete with silver and black theme styling. Image: MotorPress

A full set of wind deflectors, fitted to the front and rear doors, round off the exterior changes.

Inside, Suzuki has replaced the standard dashboard and door trim with soft silver highlights. Called Uber Life Silver, this silver finish runs from the rear door to the rear door, all along with the dashboard.

With its visually striking new model, Suzuki also puts the spotlight on its comprehensive catalogue of accessories and optional extras.

Vitara Brezza buyers can personalise their SUV with extras such as a rear roof spoiler extension, wheel arch cladding, carbon fibre-look side mirror caps, side cladding in black and red in a carbon fibre style finish and even a selection of hard-wearing black rubber mats for the cabin and a grooved matt for the luggage compartment.

The Vitara Brezza S-Edition will offer the full range of luxuries found in the GL range. This includes dual airbags, a touch screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a reverse camera, steering wheel controls for the Bluetooth phone and audio system and climate control.

Silver accents are included in the interior. Image: MotorPress

The model also has electric fold-in mirrors, rear parking sensors and height adjustment for the driver’s seat as standard.

Lastly, the S-Edition will have the same Suzuki Complete warranty, service plan and roadside assistance package as the other Vitara Brezza models.

This includes a five-year or 200 000km mechanical warranty, a six-year unlimited mileage body corrosion warranty and a four-year or 60 000km service plan. There is also a three-year / unlimited mileage roadside assistance plan included in the price.

