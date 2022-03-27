The Mazda CX-60 e-Skyactiv plug-in hybrid model sees the debut of several new technologies for Mazda

The Japanese carmaker's Driver Personalisation System delivers new levels of driver comfort and convenience

An all-new eight-speed automatic transmission debuts on the Mazda CX-60 e-Skyactiv plug-in hybrid model

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The all-new Mazda CX-60 will arrive in the UK this autumn to expand Mazda’s award-winning SUV range.

Joining the UK line-up above the ever-popular 2022 Mazda CX-5, the Mazda CX-60 flagship SUV is launched with Mazda’s first plug-in hybrid technology powertrain, which combines a Skyactiv-G 2,5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 100kW electric motor and a 17.8 kWh high-capacity battery.

Mazda's all new plug in hybrid CX-60 set to debut raft of new tech. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

Offered in three highly specified trim grades: Exclusive-Line, Homura and Takumi, customer choice is further enhanced with the ability to add two option packs across all grades: Convenience Pack and Driver Assistance Pack, with a Comfort Pack available on Exclusive-Line. An additional option to specify a Panoramic roof on Homura and Takumi models is also unique to the CX-60, Newspress reports.

The all-new CX-60 also sees the introduction of a range of new Mazda technologies that make their debut in the new 240kW PHEV, iol reports. These include the first use of the carmaker's Driver Personalisation System. Standard on the Homura and Takumi models, and available to be added to Exclusive-Line as part of the Comfort Pack, this new technology takes Mazda’s Jinba-Ittai ‘driver and car as one’ ethos to a new level when it comes to achieving a perfect driving position.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mazda’s new Driver Personalisation System comprises three functions:

Automatic driving position guide, automatic setting restoration and ingress/egress assistance. The automatic driving position guide uses a camera to detect the position of the driver’s eyes and input on the drivers height to estimate their physique, then automatically adjusts the seat, steering wheel, head-up display and door mirrors to match the driver’s eyeline for a suggested optimal driving position.

The interior of Mazda's new CX-60 is sublime. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

While to ensure you can always return to your chosen and saved seating preference, the automatic setting restoration function uses facial recognition technology and data on more than 250 adjustments and settings stored in the car – including the driving position, audio and air-conditioning – to quickly and automatically restore the settings for each individual when the driver changes. The system can store settings for up to six people, ensuring you will never lose your perfect seating, audio, climate and comfort preferences when you get behind the wheel. Additionally, the ingress/egress function makes it easier to get in and out by automatically sliding the seat and steering wheel out of the way.

Another driver assisting technology making its debut on the Mazda CX-60 is Mazda’s 360 degree camera with see-through view. While a reversing camera is standard across the range, the see-through view 360-degree camera is of part of the Convenience Pack that is available across all-three models. The technology uses a four camera system that covers all sides of the car to display a bird’s-eye view of the car from above, as well as a choice of front, rear and left or right hand side views on the 12.3-inch centre display screen.

The new see-through functionality displays an image on the screen that seemingly allows the driver to see through the front and rear corners of the car from their viewpoint, making it easier to spot objects obscured by the cars bodywork. This helps the driver remain fully aware of hazards and surrounding conditions when driving slowly in confined spaces or manoeuvring into parking spaces.

As you would expect for a company that focuses on the driver experience across every model it produces, the Mazda CX-60 also sees the debut of new mechanical technology designed with the driving experience at its heart. Mated to a 240kW and 500Nm e-Skyacvtiv powertrain, which combines a Skyactiv-G 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 100kW electric motor and a 17.8 kWh high-capacity battery, the CX-60 sees the debut of Mazda’s new eight-speed automatic transmission.

The new transmission shifts gears in the same manner as a torque converter gearbox – via planetary gears and multi-plate clutches – but it does not have a hydraulic converter as an input clutch, instead it has a multiplate clutch as well as an integrated electric motor/generator. By replacing the torque converter with a clutch, the torque of the engine and the electric motor is transmitted directly, with a similar fast and rhythmic shifting feel akin to a manual transmission.

The CX-60 is a plug-in hybrid crossover. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

The CX-60’s e-Skyactiv PHEV powertrain also allows for the independent power mixing of the petrol engine and electric motor, so that at all speeds the transmission delivers shifts and changes smoothly. Part of an powertrain set up that delivers outstanding environmental credentials with WLTP combined fuel consumption of 188mpg and WLTP combined CO2 emissions of only 33g/km, this new transmission also ensures excellent levels of driver engagement in what is Mazda’s most powerful car to date.

The all-new Mazda CX-60 PHEV’s e-Skyactiv powertrain and all-new eight-speed automatic transmission is matched to Mazda’s i-Activ All-Wheel Drive system. While the Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) offers a choice of drive modes: Normal, Sport, Off-Road, Towing and EV, with the latter making it possible to drive under electric power alone. While across each of the driving modes the Mi-Drive system is designed to provide optimum control and driving pleasure in every driving scenario.

The new technology tally with the CX-60 is set to grow even further with two brand new upcoming engines joining the e-Skyactiv PHEV. Developed using Mazda’s ‘right sizing’ concept which calls for optimised displacement for improved fuel and power efficiency, new-generation in-line straight-six 3.0-litre e-Skyactiv X petrol and 3.3-litre Skyactiv-D diesel engines, which feature M Hybrid Boost - Mazda’s 48V mild hybrid system – will join the CX-60 line-up in the future.

Mazda’s Updated CX 5 Ticks Many Boxes as a Mid Size Crossover Option in Mzansi

A model that is on sale in South Africa from Mazda is there updated CX-5 crossover, Briefly News report.

Mazda has given its CX-5 several changes for the updated model including new headlights and taillights with each lamp featuring a pair of horizontally spaced, rectangular LED lights.

The updated seat design helps to stabilise occupants’ heads more, this lessens the amount and speed of forward, backward, and sideways head movement. More updates include improvements to the damping control structure and increased frame rigidity, helping to suppress vibrations and road noise.

Source: Briefly News