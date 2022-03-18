Mazda has given its CX-5 several changes for the updated model including new headlights and taillights with each lamp featuring a pair of horizontally spaced, rectangular LED lights

The updated seat design helps to stabilise occupants’ heads more, this lessens the amount and speed of forward, backward, and sideways head movement

The Mazda CX-5, a stylish, spacious and dynamic SUV model that accounts for approximately one-third of the company’s global unit sales, has received a significant update. The global rollout of the updated CX-5 started at the end of 2021.

The first-generation CX-5 debuted in 2011 and had a full model change in 2017. The combined sales of these two generations have totalled more than three million units worldwide to date and won the hearts of many customers.

The CX-5 is the brand's premium crossover. Image: Quickpic

This major update includes an evolution of the Japanse carmaker's award-winning Kodo design, with revised front and rear bumper designs combined with a new headlight and tailgate clusters, Quickpic reports.

Other changes include improvements to the design, dynamics performance, utility and convenience elements of the CX-5 and produce a greater sense of quality, both in appearance and the driving experience.

The front adopts a new bumper and new signature wing that extends outward from the front grille, which is also updated with a three-dimensional texture. The rear features a new bumper and tailgate, iol reports.

The headlights and taillights receive significant design changes with each lamp featuring a pair of horizontally spaced, rectangular LED lights. Adaptive LED headlamps now include 20 segments LED arrays to provide brighter illumination and enhanced visibility. The CX-5 also received newly design alloy wheels.

For the updated model, Mazda has given the CX-5 more supportive seats. Image: Quickpic

Updates include improvements to the damping control structure and increased frame rigidity, helping to suppress vibrations and road noise. With a quieter cabin and improved ride comfort, drivers will feel more connected to the enjoyable driving experience.

The boot space of the updated CX-5 has been increased by eliminating the height difference between the cargo area floor and the tailgate sill. Not only does this flat entranceway make loading and unloading of heavy goods far easier, but it also secures an even wider flat space when the rear seat is folded down.

The updated Mazda CX-5 model range consists of the following:

CX-5 Active MT

CX-5 Active AT

CX-5 Dynamic AT

CX-5 Carbon Edition AT

CX-5 Individual AT

CX-5 Akera AT

