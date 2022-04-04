The new Tiguan Allspace will be available from Volkswagen dealerships this month and is part of the T SUV family in Mzani which includes T-Cross, T-Roc, Tiguan and the Touareg

Since its global launch in 2017, the Tiguan Allspace has become a great success. In Mzansi, 7064 Tiguan Allspace units have been sold since its launch in 2018

The Tiguan Allspace, which is 22 centimetres longer than the standard Tiguan, has sold more than 1.7 million units worldwide

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

For 2022, Volkswagen introduces its seven-seater Tiguan Allspace with an updated design. The SUV has received similar changes as the new Tiguan which gives it a sharper look, digital cockpit and comprehensive connectivity. The new Tiguan Allspace will also be offered with new technological features, such as IQ. Light LED matrix headlights.

On the engine front, customers have a choice of three engines (1.4 TSI with 110kW, 2.0 TSI with 132kW and 2.0 TSI with 162kW) and three equipment packages; Life, Style and the top-of-the-range R-Line.

The updated Tiguan AllSpace will go on sale in April 2022. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

When it comes to its exterior look, the illuminated radiator grille and dynamic turn signals are the main highlights, Quickpic reports. Customers also have the option of ordering the IQ. Light LED matrix headlights, which offer added safety and comfort. The LED taillight clusters have also had a makeover. Additionally, there are two new exterior paint options as well as optional 18-inch and 19-inch alloy wheels for the Life model and 20-inch alloy wheels for the R-Line models.

The vehicle is equipped with the Digital Cockpit Pro as standard, an updated multi-function steering wheel and an infotainment system with a 20cm colour screen, iol reports. The three-zone automatic climate control system is controlled from a new module with touch panels in the centre console.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace features newer styling details. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

Three efficient and powerful drive systems are available in the new Tiguan Allspace. The 1.4 TSI engine, with 110 kW of power and 250Nm of torque, comes standard with a 6-speed DSG gearbox. It takes 9.2 seconds to go from 0-100km/h and fuel consumption is 7,1L/100km.

The mid-range engine offering is the 2.0 TSI with 132kW of power and 320Nm of torque. This is paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission and 4MOTION all-wheel drive. It takes 9.2 seconds to go from 0-100km/h and fuel consumption is 8.9L/100km.

The halo model of the range comes available with the 2,0-litre TSI turbocharged engine offering 162kW of power and 350Nm of torque. This is paired with a seven-speed DSG transmission and 4MOTION all-wheel drive. It takes just 6.5 seconds to reach 100km/h and the fuel consumption is 8.6L/100km. In conjunction with 4Motion, the permissible maximum trailer weight is 2.5 tonnes.

Seven seats are standard in the Tiguan AllSpace. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

There are new advanced assist systems on offer, including the optional equipment package offers the enhanced Front Assist Autonomous Emergency Braking function, Lane Assist lane departure warning system, Driver Alert System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).

A trio of specification packages are on offer: Life, Style and R-Line.

The standard equipment in the Life package includes silver exterior mirror housing, silver anodised roof railing, 18-inch Frankfurt alloy wheels, two Type C ports, 20cm Composition Media radio with App-Connect and Voice Control, Active Info Display, Park Distance Control (front and rear), electrically adjustable and foldable side mirrors, 3-zone climatronic automatic climate control, multi-function Digital Cockpit Pro with multi-colour display, LED matrix headlights with LED separate daytime running lights and dynamic cornering lights and an electric tailgate.

In addition to the standard features in the Life model, the Style model is available with Vienna leather seats and 18-inch Nizza alloy wheels.

The R-Line comes standard with all the features in the Style model as well as 19-inch Valencia alloy wheels, exterior R-Line design, ambient interior lighting with 30 colours and dark LED rear lamps.

Price:

Life 1.4 TSI DSG R671 700

R-Line 1.4 TSI DSG R719 700

Style 1.4 TSI 4MOTION DSG R726 000

R-Line 2.0 4MOTION DSG R798 000

The Tiguan Allspace comes standard with a 3 year/120 000km warranty, 5 year/ 90 000km EasyDrive Service Plan and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty. The service interval is 15 000km.

79-year old Mzansi granny buys new Golf GTI, she clearly has the need for speed

One person who definitely appreciates cars is a Pretoria woman who purchased a new Volkswagen Golf GTI and the ripe age of 79, Briefly News reports.

In fact, the granny has owned no less than five GTI models, and the newest edition is the most powerful sporting a 2,0-litre turbocharged engine with 180kW and 370N.m mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The latest GTI went on sale on 1 September 2021. We wish her many happy kilometres in her new GTI and thank her for not letting age get in the way of driving enjoyment.

Source: Briefly News