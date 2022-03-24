Audi exhibits concept for an executive class Avant with the electric drive system and offers acres of space in a stunningly designed package

The concept offers a glimpse of future production models on the new EV architecture Premium Platform Electric or PPE

Audi says the A6 Avant E-tron will boast the longest range of any of the brand's EVs with 700 kilometres of useable range using the European WLTP standard

A revolutionary fast-charging system with 270kW can add 300km range in just 10 minutes and is likely to be used in the future

Audi is presenting the next model in its future electrically-powered A6 Luxury Class: the Avant. The company with the four rings introduced the Audi A6 Sportback with an electric drive system almost a year ago at the Shanghai Auto Show in April 2021.

Like the Audi A6 e-tron concept that was exhibited in 2021, the A6 Avant also has an exclusively electric drive system based on the forward-looking PPE platform. At the same time, it represents a new design concept with the same dimensions as the A6 Sportback e-tron.

Audi's electric A6 station wagon is a contender for world's best car. Image: Newspress

The Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept exterior model that is making its debut in March 2022 is not just a simple design exercise, Newspress reports. Its lines and elegant proportions preview future Audi production models and offer clues about how dynamic and elegant the electrically-powered luxury class will look.

Audi Board Member for Technical Development Oliver Hoffmann says:

“We’re not just electrifying the Avant’s successful 45-year history. What we want most of all is to use technical skills to add an exclamation point. In particular, this includes powerful 800-volt technology, 270kW of charging capacity, and a WLTP range of up to 700 kilometres.”

At 4960mm long, 1960mm wide, and 1440mm tall, its proportions put it in the luxury class. Image: Newspress

In the future, an Audi A6 e-tron will deliver up to 700 kilometres of range (under the WLTP standard), depending on the drive system and model variant. And the strongest representatives of the series will sprint from zero to 100km/h in less than four seconds, the Verge reports.

With its 800-volt system and a charging capacity of up to 270kW, it can take in enough energy in just 10 minutes at a fast-charging station to drive about 300 kilometres.

The Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept’s two electric motors are capable of delivering 350kW (469ps) of total output and 800Nm of torque. Image: Newspress

