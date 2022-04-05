Volvo Car South Africa has confirmed the new pure electric XC40 P6 Recharge will soon join its increasingly electrified range of vehicles

The XC40 P8 Recharge AWD already available in South Africa employs twin electric motors, while the P6 features a single unit mounted at the front

With peak outputs of 170 kW and 330 Nm, the new front-wheel-drive variant completes the obligatory zero to 100km/h sprint in 7.4 seconds

The P6 Recharge has a low-mounted, high-voltage 69kWh lithium-ion battery, and Volvo claims it is able to travel up to 423km on a single charge. Fitted with a powerful 11 kW onboard charger as standard, the vehicle provides competitive charging capabilities whether plugging in at home or at public points.

The P6 Recharge utilises a shift-by-wire, single-speed transmission featuring a short gear ratio, resulting in sprightly off-the-line acceleration, improved hill-climbing ability and increased towing capacity (which matches that of the twin-motor model at 1500 kg braked).

Volvo South Africa will introduce its XC40 P6 Recharge model to SA. Image: MotorPress

According to Greg Maruszewski, Managing Director at Volvo Car South Africa, the single-motor electric version of the Swedish firm’s popular compact SUV delivers a pleasing mix of performance and efficiency and provides a compelling option for customers looking to switch to a pure electric Volvo, MotorPress reports.

Maruszewski says:

“Just like the twin-motor version, the XC40 P6 Recharge serves up tremendous on-road refinement, yet still boasts more than enough power to be exceedingly fun to drive. In addition, its high level of energy efficiency results in a usable range in excess of 400 km, all with the benefits of zero tailpipe emissions,” said Maruszewski.

The imminent market launch of the latest pure-electric Volvo moves the Gothenburg-based luxury automaker another step closer to its global ambition of transforming into a fully electric car company by 2030, TimesLive reports.

Local pricing and specification details for the new XC40 P6 Recharge will be revealed in due course.

The XC40 P6 Recharge is able to travel up to 423 km on a single charge. Image: MotorPress

Volvo is moving away from petrol-powered engines in SA as it eyes fully electric future

Swedish carmaker Volvo now offers more electric and hybrid models in South Africa in comparison to petrol-powered derivatives, Briefly News reports.

The strategy is in line with the company's global ambition of becoming a fully-electric car company by 2030 as the motor industry moves away from internal combustion engine cars.

In South Africa, Volvo has one fully-electric model: the XC40 P8 Recharge, two plug-in hybrid models namely the XC60 T8 Recharge and XC90 T8 Recharge and the B5- and B6-badged mild-hybrid options.

