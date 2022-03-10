Swedish carmaker Volvo now offers more electric and hybrid models in South Africa in comparison to petrol-powered derivatives

The strategy is in line with the company's global ambition of becoming a fully-electric car company by 2030 as the motor industry moves away from internal combustion engine cars

In South Africa, Volvo has one fully-electric model: the XC40 P8 Recharge, two plug-in hybrid models namely the XC60 T8 Recharge and XC90 T8 Recharge and the B5- and B6-badged mild-hybrid options

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Volvo South Africa's line-up now features predominantly electric, plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid models. The switch comes as the carmaker's global strategy to become a fully-electric car company gathers momentum,

Only the brand's smallest model, the XC40, has combustion engine options in the form of the T-badged models. The XC40 P8 Recharge is the brand's first fully-electric car on sale in South Africa and the initial batch of models were sold out before the small premium SUV landed here.

The XC40 P8 Recharge is priced from R1,2 million and is the only fully-electric Volvo model on sale locally. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

The vehicles launched included the fully-electric XC40 P8 Recharge, as well as the XC60 T8 Recharge and XC90 T8 Recharge plug-in hybrids, according to MotorPress. The B5- and B6-badged mild-hybrid variants make up the remainder of the XC60 and XC90 line-ups which features the Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS).

Greg Maruszewski, Managing Director at Volvo Car South Africa said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Our mild-hybrid vehicles boast reduced tailpipe emissions, improved fuel economy and stronger on-road performance, making them ideal stepping stones to our plug-in hybrids – which add the major advantage of a pure-electric driving mode – and ultimately our all-electric offering."

Plug-in hybrid models are available across the Volvo range, including the mid-size XC60. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

The star of the show at the moment is the XC40 P8 Recharge which is powered by twin electric motors and produces 304kW and 660Nm. A78kWh battery provides the SUV with a claimed range figure of 418km and is priced at R1,2 million, according to Khulekani on Wheels.

The vehicles launched included the fully-electric XC40 P8 Recharge, as well as the XC60 T8 Recharge and XC90 T8 Recharge plug-in hybrids. The B5- and B6-badged mild-hybrid variants make up the remainder of the XC60 and XC90 line-ups which features Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS).

The XC90 is Volvo's flagship SUV. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

In global terms, Volvo’s electrified line-up continues its rapid growth, with Recharge models making up 34% of the company’s global sales volume in the fourth quarter of 2021 and plug-in hybrids accounting for 28%.

South Africans are paying over R20 a litre for petrol: Here are 10 tips on how to save fuel

The recent fuel price hike has seen South Africans forking out over R20 a litre for petrol and to be honest, it's not a great feeling, Briefly News reports.

It was one of the single largest fuel price hikes so far. With that being said, there are ways to make the increase a little easier to manage, and that's why we've collated tips for motorists to learn how to go further for less.

By making several adjustments to our driving habits and looking after our vehicles better we can reduce fuel consumption and pay less money towards our trips.

Source: Briefly News