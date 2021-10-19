A social media user went viral yesterday for sharing what just might have been the worst case of "What I wanted versus what I got"

The young lady had gone to a tattoo artist who promised to give her a beautiful red ink butterfly on her neck, but she went home with what looked like a scar

Lamiez Holworthy was among the many South African's to come across the post and decided to offer the lady a free session with her artist to fix the mess

When Lamiez Holworthy is not busy saving the kids of Tswane, she is saving tweeps from their traumatic tattoo experiences. The DJ has offered a young lady on Twitter the ultimate tattoo redo after a botched situation.

Lamiez Holworthy has swooped in just in time to save the day with her tattoo artist. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Radio personality Lamiez Holworthy is well-known for her ink. The DJ prides herself on the collection of art she has gathered on her skin, so much so that she hosted a feature called Tattoed Tuesdays on Metro FM.

Yesterday Twitter was set alight by an emotional young lady who shared her botched tattoo story. The "What I wanted vs what I got" photos made waves around on the internet as peeps hearts bled for the woman named Onke.

While many cackled at her pain, Lamiez Holworthy chose to cry with her. The tattoo connoisseur decided to extend Onke a gesture of kindness as opposed to joining in on the laughter.

Source: Briefly.co.za