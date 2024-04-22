Former Big Brother Mzansi star Liyema Pantsi recently linked up with Wiseman Mncube

The aspiring singer was at the Ultimate Blu Experience, a promotional shoot for the Afrotainment Marquee 2024

The picture had netizens talking as they gushed over Liyema's beauty, and many are rooting for her to take over at the Durban July

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Liyema Pantsi looked ravishing at a recent event, leaving the internet gushing. She recently linked up with Wiseman Mncube, and her fans are going ga-ga over her.

Former ‘BB Mzansi’ contestant Liyema Links Up With Actor Wiseman Mncube, Picture Has Peeps Talking

Source: Instagram

Wiseman Mncube and Liyema link up for an epic picture

Liyema Pantsi, a former Big Brother Mzansi contestant recently met up with actor Wiseman Mncube. The two attended the Ultimate Blu Experience, hosted by the Afrotainment Marquee 2024.

Liyema is looking to take over at the Durban July with DJ Tira's Afrotainment. She posted the picture on her Instagram stories.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens gush over Liyema and Wiseman

Commenting under the picture posted by @MDNnewss, netizens gushed over the pair and said they looked ravishing.

@General_Sport7:

"Liema looks so pretty, OMG."

@GChrisExcel:

"Looking grand."

@Mok43623Tumelo:

"They look so pretty."

@sheilamanyorio:

"How beautiful."

@Dingswayo_N:

"They look good man."

@TshisaZingisa:

"Liema sana, she is the moment."

DJ Tira says Liema is the next best thing

It seems as though DJ Tira has his eyes on new talent. After exiting the Big Brother house with her head held high, Liema received a major shout-out from DJ Tira.

DJ Tira confidently said Liyema is the next big thing and said he never lies when it comes to such predictions.

"The next BIG thing >>>> @liemapantsi. You know I never lie."

Liema and Cici stun in new video

In a previous report from Briefly News, star Liema and singer Cici wowed many netizens online when they decided to collaborate on a song.

The two stars stunned in a beautiful picture, and they also shared a video of them singing their new song,

Liema and Cici's new song Impumelelo was recently released on all streaming platforms. The star asked her fans to look out for her because she is coming for everything.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News