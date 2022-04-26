Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker DJ Tira is ready to serve looks with his team at the upcoming popular horse racing and fashion-forward Durban July

The award-winning DJ took to social media to share a series of pictures of himself and other celebrities, including Linda Mtoba, dressed up for the event

South African fans are raving about the looks the celebs served, with many saying they cannot wait to be in the most entertaining marquee at the event

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Durban July is the biggest horse racing event in South Africa and celebs flood the city to showcase their extravagant fashion realness. One marquee that is known to serve great looks and music is the Afrotainment Marquee, hosted by Durbanite DJ Tira. The award-winning DJ took to social media to share teases of his crew's red carpet looks for the day.

DJ Tira has teased fans with pics of Linda Mtoba, Naak Musiq, Tbo Touch and dancer Bontle Modiselle's upcoming Durban July looks. He hosts the Afrotainment Marquee. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The event is hosted every year; however, last year, there were no spectators due to the pandemic. Durban July will be hosted on the 2nd of July, and the theme for this year is 'Show me the money.' With more than a month left before the event, DJ Tira has teased his fans with his look alongside actress Linda Mtoba, singer Naak Musiq, Tbo Touch and dancer Bontle Modiselle.

According to DJ Tira's Instagram post, the women's gowns are designed by grandeur couture brand Scalo Designer, and DJ Tira's wife Gugu Khathi styled the men's suits.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi fans flooded the No Rush hitmaker's Instagram posts to rave about their looks, with @teekaygoldfish saying:

"Ishuuuuuu it's too much @thembabroly Look at you"

@esther0959 said:

"This is massive! We were never ready, they we never ready!!"

@sokhulun said:

"Too much ,the bar is high Malume. Our Ghost looks hot"

@caswellmatsemela_za said:

"I feel so much powerful fire right, it seems like its gonna be a blast on the 2nd of July"

@buhl3_hl3hl3 said;

"Clean, on point...love it"

In other unrelated entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Tira was seen partying with Big Brother Mzansi Top 3 contestant Themba known to his fans as Ghost in Moloko Pretoria over the weekend of the second week of April.

The Afrotainment Record label founder DJ Tira took to his social media to share snaps of himself and other Big Brother Mzansi favourite contestants like Libo, Vyno and Tulz.

Themba's fans took to his posts' comment section to express their joy of seeing them together, and others asked Tira to sign Themba to his record label.

Source: Briefly News