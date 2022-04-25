The Real Housewives of Durban has topped social media trends after the series finale was announced, it's set to premiere on Showmax in a two-part special on the 6th and 13th of May

Comic's Choice nominee, Donovan Goliath is set to host the reality show reunion but peeps are concerned that the local funnyman may not have what it takes to handle the spicy ladies

Mzansi took to the comments section with many shady peeps asking if another host, like Anele Mdoda or Celeste Ntuli, was not available to host the gig

Comedian Donovan Goliath is set to host The Real Housewives of Durban season 2 reunion. The two-part special will premiere on Showmax on the 6th and 13th of May.

Comedian Donovan Goliath is set to host The Real Housewives of Durban season 2 reunion. Images; @PhilMphela/Twitter

Entertainment news guru, @PhilMphela headed online to share the breaking news:

The show's stars- Annie, Jojo, LaConco, Londie London, Mabusi, MaKhumalo, Nonku, and Sorisha are set to clear the air in the much anticipated season finale. And while the hit reality show went down a treat with Mzansi it seems the news of Goliath's hosting has left peeps positively underwhelmed.

South Africans took to the comments section to share their shady reactions. Many peeps wondered if a more well-known host was not available for the gig.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@RLintle said:

"Kanti keng? Was Celeste Ntuli or @tembisa unavailable?"

@Puseletso__M said:

"Was Anele Mdoda busy?"

@noku_non said:

"Wheee I foresee them talking over him."

@LoveAsandies said:

"Donovan is amazing but I think someone like Relebogile Mabotja would have been a better fit for the job. Good luck to him, we'll be watching."

