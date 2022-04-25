Anele Zondo caused a stir on social media after she posted snaps and videos of herself rocking a seductive outfit at the Cotton Fest

The TV presenter and rapper wore the short revealing designer outfit and some of her fans thought she ate the look while others hilariously asked who her parents wear

Anele is one of the stars such as AKA and Cassper Nyovest who trended after their performances at the annual Mzansi festival

Anele Zondo caused a stir on social media after she shared snaps of her Cotton Fest outfit. The stunner topped the trends list as peeps shared mixed reactions to the sexy number she rocked at the event.

Anele Zondo causes a stir with her Cotton Fest outfit. Image: @anele_zondo

Source: Instagram

The rapper took to Instagram to share a short clip and a pic of herself showing off her juicy designer the outfit. The TV presenter captioned her post:

"Somebody point me to the best Cotton Eater?"

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula also took to Twitter to share a clip of the stunner rocking the seductive outfit. Peeps took to both Musa and Anele's comment sections to share their views on the clothes.

Shawn_2k19

"Who's Her Father... who are Her Parents?"

siphumelelelihlephewa wrote:

"Ayiiii Bae, you ate tooo much!"

leratothabane wrote:

"It’s a YES for me."

theembalinkosi said:

"THIS LOOK IS EVERYTHING. YOU ARE EVERYTHING."

_thisisrami commented:

"You arrived at 19:59 to the buffet which was ending at 20:00 but you ATE the most!!"

bexxdoesitbetter wrote:

"No. You ate it up!"

kaonerella added:

"Definitely didn’t come to play. @cottonfestjhb to the world."

AKA and Da Les perform together at Cotton Fest

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA and Da Les have squashed their beef. The two rappers performed together at the Cotton Fest over the weekend.

Supa Mega and his bestie started beefing after the rumours that AKA allegedly slept with Da Les' baby mama. Da Les then dropped a diss track apparently aimed at AKA which further fueled rumours of their beef.

During AKA's performance at the Cotton Fest on Saturday, he called out a special guest. Hip-hop heads went cray-cray when the North God appeared on stage. They performed his song titled Real Stuff.

The Fela In Versace hitmaker took to Instagram to share the clip of their performance. Rap lovers shared that they are happy to see AKA and his bestie working together again.

