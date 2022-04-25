AKA called out a special guest during his Cotton Fest performance and many Mzansi hip-hop heads were happy to see the two on stage

AKA and Da Les performed Real Stuff together after a long time as they were reportedly beefing after AKA allegedly slept with North God's baby mama

Rap fans took to Supa Mega's comment section to share their views on their reunion after AKA posted a video of their performance on his timeline

AKA and Da Les have squashed their beef. The two rappers performed together at the Cotton Fest over the weekend.

AKA performed with Da Les at the Cotton Fest. Image: @akaworldwide

Supa Mega and his bestie started beefing after the rumours that AKA allegedly slept with Da Les' baby mama. Da Les then dropped a diss track apparently aimed at AKA which further fulled rumours of their beef.

During his performance at the Cotton Fest on Saturday, AKA called out a special guest. Hip-hop heads went cray-cray when the North God appeared on stage. They performed his song titled Real Stuff. The Fela In Versace hitmaker took to Instagram to share the clip of their performance.

Rap lovers shared that they are happy to see AKA and his bestie working together again.

tumelo_tms said:

"Am I the only one that has been waiting for this."

givenmmadii wrote:

"This felt better than Drake calling out Meek Mill."

bigmoodcookie commented:

"I'm screaming!!! North God and AKA."

the_original_thuli said:

"This is beautiful. This made my week."

nation_shupking wrote:

"Maaaaan, what an iconic moment."

aplaasgram said:

"Brotherhood over everything."

abuti_pat commented:

"Your catalogue been unmatched bro and it’s still about to get timeless. Fine wine."

ronamo_media wrote:

"What a time to be alive."

DA Les clarifies beef with AKA

In related news, Briefly News reported that Da Les has finally stopped running away from answering questions about his faded friendship with AKA. He used Lasizwe's popular YouTube show to address rumours about his song Gucci Snakes being a diss track to AKA as well as the truth about where they stand.

TimesLive reports that it has been a year since MacG read a letter that drove the internet wild, from an unnamed fan who claimed that Da L.E.S intended his song to be a jab at AKA who was supposedly in an entanglement with the mother of his child.

The rapper remained quiet about the situation until his guest feature with Lasizwe, where he set a couple of things straight. The Lifestyle hitmaker made it clear that he was still with his girlfriend and they were expecting their second child together.

