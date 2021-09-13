It is no secret that the All Eyes on Me hitmakers Da L.E.S and AKA have had a rather diminished presence in each other's lives and on social media

With baby mamma drama and an alleged diss track between the two of them, Mzansi put two and two together about where they stand with each other

On Lasizwe's Drink or Tell the Truth show, Da L.E.S cleared up the rumours about what happened between him and AKA

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Da L.E.S has finally stopped running away from answering questions about his faded friendship with AKA. He used Lasizwe's popular YouTube show to address rumours about his song Gucci Snakes being a diss track to AKA as well as the truth about where they stand.

Da L.E.S addresses rumours about where he stands with AKA. Image: @2freshles and @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

TimesLive reports that it has been a year since MacG read a letter that drove the internet wild, from an unnamed fan who claimed that Da L.E.S intended his song to be a jab at AKA who was supposedly in an entanglement with the mother of his child.

The rapper remained quiet about the situation until his guest feature with Lasizwe, where he set a couple of things straight. Lasizwe asked him:

"You did a diss track about AKA sleeping with your baby mama, is that why you are not cool any more? Will you ever make peace?"

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Da L.E.S responded calmly:

"I am glad you asked me this question. Number one, that track was never about AKA and that's period. Number two, don't believe everything that people say and number three,I love my family with all my heart so I just decided to choose a path of family and I got a new kid on the way."

The Lifestyle hitmaker makes it clear that he is still with his girlfriend and they are expecting their second child together, reports The South African. As for his relationship with AKA? The two are cool with each other.

"We were at the Spar the other day and we were just conversing so there isn't any beef ... just because MacG said something it does not mean it is true."

Da L.E.S responds to AKA rumours: “I choose to focus on the future”

It seems Da L.E.S has opted to take the high road as rumours of AKA’s betrayal rage on. It was alleged that AKA hooked up with the rapper’s baby mama, Aurea Alexander.

Da L.E.S did not confirm or deny the allegations but according to IOL, he said:

“In moments of tragedy, there are no winners. It is with a heavy heart, but I choose to focus on the future where my family and love is the baseline; I think we need a lot more of it to go around, as no one wins in conflict.”

Source: Briefly.co.za