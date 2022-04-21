American rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested yesterday at the Los Angeles International Airport in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred last year November

The Fashion Killa hitmaker was taken into custody as he arrived at the private terminal and his lawyer also confirmed

His lawyer also confirmed that he has been released on bail and Mzansi is once again shaken by how the rapper can't seem to catch a break

It seems like American rapper A$AP Rocky can't catch a break since he announced that Barbados billionaire, Rihanna, is the love of his life. The Praise The Lord hitmaker was arrested in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred last year November in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Police had been investigating the star's involvement in the shooting prior to his arrest.

A$AP Rocky has been arrested and released on bail. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A$AP was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport and taken into custody yesterday. He was on his way from a vacation in Barbados with Fenty Founder, Rihanna. LAPD HQ released a statement yesterday on Twitter that read as follows:

"33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky, has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in the Hollywood area in November of 2021."

According to BBC, the star's lawyer confirmed his arrest however refused to make any comments on the matter and also said that he was released on bail for $550 000 (R8,3million). was shocked about the news and took the platform to share their opinions regarding the arrest with @chaddinfluence

"ASAP rocky can’t catch a break, last week he cheated on rihanna with his assistant and this week he supposedly shot someone hahaha"

@thembee said:

"I am in SHOCK!! This the man has a baby with Rihanna?? Oh WOW!"

@youngthemba said:

"To the haters rn pls chill u don’t know the story"

@ultraviolettea

"Not u embarrassing RiRi n this baby boi"

@dapper said:

"A$AP Rocky you're #RiRi baby's daddy now. Do better!!!"

@GLaw143 added:

"Who’s out to get ASAP? First it was a fake cheating story NOW he’s arrested for an alleged shooting over a year ago? He knocked up Ri-Ri & someone got mad."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky allegedly break up amid cheating rumours, Mzansi reacts: “It better not Be True” Read more:

Briefly News previously reported that Rihanna and A$AP rocky have allegedly broken up due to cheating rumours that surfaced the internet last week. The rapper was allegedly cheating on the pregnant Rihanna with Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi. Both Rihanna and A$AP haven't confimed nor denied the rumours.

Amina Muaddi, however, did take to Instagram stories to deny the rumours saying she can not believe someone would come up with such hurtful lies about the two people she loves and respects.

Twitter was already attacking the rapper for not only cheating on a pregnant woman but cheating on the 'bad gal' Riri, saying that it would have been the dumbest mistake he's ever made.

