The world woke up to the shocking rumour that Rihanna had broken up with her baby daddy, ASAP Rocky, after he cheated on her with Amina Muaddi, a shoe designer

Although both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have yet to confirm the news, Twitter is buzzing with different reactions from peeps

Many are blasting the Good For You rapper not only for cheating on a pregnant woman but for wasting a once in a lifetime chance

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Rumour has it that Rudeboy singer Rihanna has dumped her boyfriend and baby daddy ASAP Rocky after allegedly cheating on her with Amina Muaddi, a shoe designer and his ex-girlfriend.

Rihanna is reported to have dumped ASAP Rocky after she caught him cheating with Amina Muaddi. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The news of ASAP Rocky's alleged infidelity was first reported by blogger and fashion influencer @Louis_via_Roma. The blogger posted that Rih dumped his baby daddy after discovering that he cheated with her employee. He tweeted:

"Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to XXL Magazine, the celebrity couple was last seen publicly together at Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles. Rihanna was seen crying at the table before leaving without her baby daddy.

The South African reports that social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions from peeps. Many are shocked that Rocky would cheat on Rihanna.

@LesediNkosana said:

"Asap Rocky cheated on Rihanna, women are about to hate men 10x more than ever."

@layi_olusanya added:

"Forget the fact that she is Rihanna, cheating on a woman pregnant with your kid is insane lowkey."

@Normaa22 wroted:

"If this whole ASAP Rocky cheating on Rihanna turns out to be true, it is the last piece of evidence I needed to confirm that men are STUPID."

Meanwhile, Drake has been trending on Twitter as peeps post hilarious memes following Rihanna and ASAP Rocky breakup rumours.

@iamthegwap said:

"Drake be like “dear Rihanna, gods plan "

@DavidMichael_Sr commented:

"Drake to Rihanna after hearing ASAP rocky cheated on her: “Riri, I’m hearing your relationship is kinda rocky right now. Come to the 6 & we’ll talk about our future wedding vows."

Lady discovers online that her serious rapper boyfriend of 10 years is expecting a baby with someone else

Briefly News previously reported that like his 7 million followers on Instagram, an American rapper Soulja Boy's long-term girlfriend got to know he was expecting a baby with a hairstylist named Jackie after he made the announcement on the platform in March and this has left her devastated.

His 29-year-old long-term girlfriend identified as Aliyah Hayes stated that the announcement also left her heartbroken as she had thought they were lovers despite being in an on and off relationship for over a decade.

According to Aliyah, she and Soulja whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way had recently discussed getting married and having kids days before he made an Instagram video of his coming baby's gender reveal.

Source: Briefly News