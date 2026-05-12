Famous Amapiano singer Sykes recently spoke out after he was attacked during an attempted hijacking

He shared a video that captured the aftermath of the horrific incident, showing his injuries. However, despite being attacked, Sykes was grateful to have survived

The news left fans and peers horrified while lamenting the surging crime levels in South Africa and the increasing vulnerability of artists who are often targeted while travelling to or from gigs

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Sykes shared the details of his horrific attempted hijacking. Image: sykes_sa

Source: Instagram

Amapiano star Sykes has sparked deep concern across social media after opening up about a terrifying attempted hijacking that left him seriously injured.

On 12 May 2026, the acclaimed singer, best known for his chart-topping hits, took to social media to share the details of the encounter, which he revealed happened in Johannesburg, saying he experienced his "fair share of Jozi's dangerous streets."

Sykes explained that he was ambushed by criminals who attempted to steal his Mercedes-Benz. He revealed that when he resisted, the attackers stabbed him and seemingly ran off.

Despite the horrific incident, the former Emazulwini Productions signee said he was "lucky to be alive," and left his followers with a warning to remain vigilant and prioritise their safety while travelling.

"Please lock your doors when you're on the road. You never know when such things will happen."

Sykes was stabbed in the leg after an attempted hijacking in Johannesburg. Image: sykes_sa

Source: Instagram

The advice resonated deeply with his audience, many of whom noted Sykes' quick thinking and bravery, which played a role in his survival.

He also posted a video that captured the immediate aftermath of the violent attack, showing the singer appearing helpless and visibly shaken in a wheelchair with his leg bandaged. This may potentially put a pause on his performances until he recovers.

The news has sent shockwaves through the entertainment community, with fans and fellow artists alike flocking to his comments to offer prayers and support.

See Sykes' post below.

Mzansi reacts to Sykes' horrific attack

Fans offered prayers for Sykes' safety and speedy recovery, while others lamented the increased crime in South Africa. Read some of the comments below.

skaapie.wav said:

"Speedy recovery to him."

iamvuks_m wrote:

"See what I’ve always said about JHB? And y'all don’t listen. Thank God he is safe and sound."

mthulisi.dhlamini encouraged Sykes:

"Heal, Qhawe. They can’t keep a good man down. The creator and your ancestors still keep you."

otelo_sit_hole recalled:

"What I was taught driving in Jozi, first thing when you enter your car, lock all your doors, and if you park it in a public space. Don’t leave gadgets on display, put your laptop under the seat or trunk to avoid smash and grabs."

Fans sent well-wishes to Sykes following his attempted hijacking. Image: sykes_sa

Source: Instagram

joesoap_1 sent well-wishes to Sykes:

"Yoh! I hope you heal fast and well."

dinodariofabio criticised the singer:

"Risking your life for a 1000000kms 2021 car? What a clown."

dj_future_sa reacted:

"God, help. They almost took away our hero."

Footage from Makhadzi's alleged drink-spiking incident surfaces

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Makhadzi at a popular music event.

Suspicious details from the video captured what many fans thought was a mysterious hand seemingly pouring an unknown substance into her drink.

Source: Briefly News