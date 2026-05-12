South Africans are deeply concerned following the reports that Makhadzi had her drink spiked by an unknown person at an event

Screenshots and footage from the apparent incident surfaced online, leading to outrage as fans analysed the scene while questioning why anyone would want to harm the Limpopo star

This comes more than a month after Makhadzi was attacked on stage, sparking intense worry among her supporters about her safety and well-being

Fans are worried following reports that Makhadzi's drink was spiked at an event. Images: makhadzisa/ Instagram, Khodanipri/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Concerns are mounting across South Africa following reports that Limpopo star Makhadzi may have had her drink spiked by an unknown individual at a recent event.

The incident, which allegedly occurred on 11 May 2026, gained traction after screenshots and a video surfaced online, showing the singer being handed a drink, with a mysterious hand over it, instantly sparking outrage from her massive fanbase.

According to X (formerly Twitter) user Khodanipri, Makhadzi instinctively ignored the drink and continued dancing.

"Makhadzi didn't take it; she acted as if she was dancing. Some are saying that she had already seen it spiritually, in her dreams."

The accompanying screenshots from the apparent incident were what raised concern and seemingly confirmed the allegations. In the snaps, which were taken from a viral Facebook video, Makhadzi was seen enjoying herself at the Lekombo Balcony Mix event on 10 May.

The video shows a woman attempting to hand the singer a cocktail, only for Makhadzi to continue dancing and seemingly give the woman the cold shoulder. Meanwhile, an arm appears right above the drink, with a fist clenched as though dropping an unknown substance into the beverage.

Makhadzi allegedly had her drink spiked at Lekompo Balcony Mix. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

This split-second movement has become the focal point for concerned fans, who believe the video provides clear evidence of an attempt to harm the star.

It follows a recent video which captured Makhadzi being attacked at an event during her performance. Briefly News understands that the apparent drunk fan displayed erratic behaviour, throwing his clothes at the visibly shocked Makhadzi while on stage and causing a dramatic scene for other patrons.

This, coupled with the alleged spiking attempt, has left fans fearing for Makhadzi's safety. While she has yet to address the incident, supporters are also questioning the adequacy of her security personnel.

Watch the alleged spiking video below.

Social media reacts to Makhadzi's video

Concerned fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the video. Read some of the comments below.

lufuno_xoxo said:

"That is so crazy."

TshepyMo was horrified:

"Yhooo, guys, some people are evil!"

Pretty1_Vezi reacted:

"Her God protected her."

ChrisEcxel102 declared:

"They want to end her. There are evil people everywhere; always stay vigilant."

ladyhuneybee wrote:

"This is evil; she must stop drinking anything from this place."

_KGO_POTSO_ was shocked:

"But what’s happening in this world of ours?"

Nonnie Da Silva Manyokole warned Makhadzi:

"Don't drink anything, mama. Why is she shoving the cup at you?"

Fans are deeply concerned for Makhadzi's safety. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Warras recalls being drugged at a nightclub

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Warras recalling having his drink spiked at a nightclub.

Before his tragic murder, the late media personality shared the shocking details with his followers and shared a plan of action.

Source: Briefly News